Ethnic communities need priority vaccination sites, says advocate

Advocates are calling for ethnic community-led vaccination centres to put their groups at ease when taking the vaccine.

As local and iwi-led vaccination centres pop up across the country, ethnic community leaders are urging district health boards and the Ministry of Health to help them apply the same blueprint to their own centres and get their people vaccinated against Covid-19.

Based on statistics from the Ministry, more than 2 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine by Thursday, however it was difficult to decipher how many of those were from ethnic communities.

The ethnicity groups showed Māori at 181,482, Pasifika at 117,232, Asian at 327,567 and unknown at 18,752.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Hundreds of people in Porirua have received their first Covid-19 vaccinations from the comfort of their cars at a drive-thru clinic specifically aimed at the Māori and Pasifika community.

Those who identified as European or other were grouped together at 1,367,773 people.

New Zealand’s Indian Central Association president Paul Patel said the ministry had failed ethnic communities by not green-lighting vaccination centres run by community leaders.

Iwi-led vaccination centres had created a safe environment where Māori and Pasifka, who may have had reservations about the vaccine, felt comfortable, Patel said.

Some in New Zealand’s multicultural community also had reservations. Patel said the Wellington Indian Association had contacted the Ministry, prior to the latest outbreak, requesting to set up a vaccination centre for their community but had been turned down.

“It would be a good idea because you could have certain members of that community there who can put them at ease if they are concerned about it.

“They’ve done it all around New Zealand. The blueprint’s already there, we just need the sign-off.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Paul Patel, New Zealand Indian Central Association president, is urging the Ministry of Health to understand ethnic communities’ needs.

“Some communities are reluctant to get it. [The ministry] needs to be a lot more involved in ethnic communities.”

Many people connected to ethnic communities wanted to take the vaccine, but some didn’t feel they understood the system and were missing out, he said.

“If there are people within their communities who want to assist, so they can see a familiar face or someone of their faith, there is a course they can take to become a vaccinator.”

Manawatū Multicultural Council president Nina Kirschbaun said she had put the idea to the MidCentral District Health Board and other community leaders who were keen to get a priority centre up and running.

Kirschbaun was also collaborating with Think Hauora, who were assisting her with organising a pop-up vaccination station for Manawatū’s ethnic communities.

“Now, it's just a matter of time [and] putting things together into practice.”

As a community registered nurse working for the DHB, she had assisted more than 70 people from the local ethnic community with bookings at vaccination centres.

The Ministry of Health and MidCentral have been approached for comment.