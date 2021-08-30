University professor's 'heart broke' over discrimination, then she studied it

AUT Professor Edwina Pio has researched the journey to success for migrant women.

Browsing the spines of books while planning the release of one of her own books, Edwina Pio was told by a shop assistant she “might be more comfortable in the children’s section”.

The country’s first professor of diversity – at Auckland University of Technology (AUT) – was also “asked if I was a cleaner” when she told someone she worked at the university.

“Believe me, these stories are not exceptions.”

Pio has just completed two years of qualitative research into the experiences of visibly ethnic minority women migrants striving for success at work.

She hopes to change the narrative away from “poor ethnic minority women just happy to come here to learn English”.

She conducted multiple interviews with 12 university-educated women working in senior management in Aotearoa after coming from a birth country with less gender equality.

Most Western economies measure individual success in the workplace traditionally in salary, salary growth and promotions.

But Pio was delighted to hear from participants they felt successful, and while everyone wants status and money, it went beyond that for them.

“That’s not what people focused on. It was giving back to community, spending time with family, centred on things larger than themselves.”

But many experienced continued discrimination due to their visible differences and accents being a constant reminder of their migrant status.

“I have to keep proving myself regularly, despite my stellar record,” one participant said.

People tended to see successful minority women as “the exception”, she said.

Supplied Pio had someone once assume she was a cleaner, and another directed her to the children's section at a bookstore.

Pio, a Fulbright alumna, Royal Society New Zealand Te Rangi Hiroa medal recipient, and author of half a dozen books, gained affirmation of her own view of success when elected to the AUT council by fellow academics.

“I’m a strong believer that the secret spice of success is really humility.”

She usually had to apply for various roles numerous times, and was “blocked several times”, before being accepted.

“People were not used to seeing a non-white person in a position of power in organisations.

“Most, including students, thought I was escaped from a dairy.”

She wanted people to stop patronising minority women with “your English is so good”, and “when did you change your name?”

Initially, her “heart would break a million times” at the continued discrimination, before becoming determined to move forward.

“I need to use the talents that I have in a way that brings about change.”

Participants drew empowerment from their families when striving for success.

Co-researchers Thora H. Christiansen and Erla S. Kristjánsdóttir also interviewed 12 women in Iceland as part of the study. Their experiences were similar, but participants felt they had to team up with an Icelandic woman to be able to progress in their career.

RADIO TARANA Organisers of the migrant women entrepreneur workshop launch, Sunita Kashyap and Vishal Rishi, talk to Radio Tarana's Vandhna Bhan. (Video first published August 2018)

Pio herself had two good friends, one Māori and one Pākehā, who helped her navigate her way in her career and society when she arrived a few decades ago.

“I learned the hard way to start always when I meet someone to rattle off my credentials, so they know who they were talking to.”

There were many highly qualified women coming to Aotearoa who “have the grit to stay the course and succeed”, but she hoped they would be nurtured on their path to success, perhaps through more collaboration with colleagues.

“New Zealand is a wonderful country and I would not want to live anywhere else.

“All of us have dreams. Work together.”