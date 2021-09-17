Te Ara-a-Kiwa: How Foveaux Strait came to be according to Māori legend

We answer the questions you're too embarrassed to ask about te reo Māori.

For Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori 2021, The Southland Times has chosen six places from the Ngāi Tahu Atlas that help tell the story of our region.

The Kā Huru Manu (The Ngāi Tahu Cultural Mapping Project) has mapped out more than 1000 original Māori place names, kā ara tawhito (traditional travel routes) and the original Māori land allocations in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā (area).

These place names represented a significant symbol of the Ngāi Tahu historical association and relationships in the Aotearoa landscape. They were primarily associated with people, historical events, geographical features, and the natural flora and fauna.

The place names have been fully referenced from whānau manuscripts, published books, manuscripts, published books, 19th century maps, newspaper articles and a vast array of unpublished material.

The Kā Huru Manu can be viewed at https://www.kahurumanu.co.nz/atlas.

Foveaux Strait, pictured from Bluff.

Te Ara-a-Kiwa

The body of water that lies between Murihiku and Rakiura is well known amongst fishermen and divers.

But according to Māori legend, there was once a strip of land that joined the two islands.

According to the Ngāi Tahu Atlas, Kiwa, a guardian appointed as controller of the ocean, its bounds and currents, grew tired of crossing the isthmus between Murihiku and Rakiura.

In order to fix his frustrations, he requested a Kewa (whale) chew through the strip of land to create a waterway, so Kiwa could cross by waka instead of on foot.

The waterway is now known as Foveaux Strait, or Te Ara-a-Kiwa (The Path of Kiwa).

It is said that crumbs that dropped from the whale's mouth as it chewed through the isthmus became islands in Foveaux Strait, including Dog Island and Ruapuke Island to the east.

Solander Island (Hautere), which guards the western approaches of the Strait, was also known as Te Niho a Kewa – a tooth lost from the whale’s mouth.

In March 1770, Captain Cook sighted the entrance to the strait while circumnavigating the South Island.

However, he believed it that Rakiura was part of the mainland.

Foveaux Strait was discovered by O F Smith, an American searching for seals in 1804.

In March 1806, he passed on the information to the New South Wales Governor.

Originally named after an aide of the Governor of NSW, Joseph Foveaux, it was remained Tees Strait in 1824 by a Captain Kent. It later returned to its original European name.

About 28kms of water sits between Oban, on Rakiura, and Bluff. In 1963, Te Ara-a-Kiwa was first swum by Dutch immigrant John van Leeuwen and lasted nearly 14 hours. He left the beach near Bluff at 9.15am on February 7, and reached Rakiura at 10.55pm the same day,

More, much faster attempts, have been held since, and the record for fasted Strait swim is currently held by Auckland swimmer Jono Ridler, who swum it in 7 hours and 52 minutes in February 2021.