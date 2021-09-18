The tohorā lookout with three names in western Southland

​

For Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori 2021, The Southland Times has chosen six places from the Ngāi Tahu Atlas that help tell the story of our region.

The Kā Huru Manu (The Ngāi Tahu Cultural Mapping Project) has mapped out more than 1000 original Māori place names, kā ara tawhito (traditional travel routes) and the original Māori land allocations in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā (area).

These place names represented a significant symbol of the Ngāi Tahu historical association and relationships in the Aotearoa landscape. They were primarily associated with people, historical events, geographical features, and the natural flora and fauna.

The place names have been fully referenced from whānau manuscripts, published books, manuscripts, published books, 19th century maps, newspaper articles and a vast array of unpublished material.

The Kā Huru Manu can be viewed at https://www.kahurumanu.co.nz/atlas.

John Hawkins/Stuff Monkey Island was used as a lookout for tohorā. It can be accessed by foot in low tide.

Kumikumi / Te Puka-o-Takitimu / Taumata-a-Te Waewae

Monkey Island, in western Southland, is a popular freedom camping spot.

The small island, that can be reached by foot in low tide, sits in Te Waewae Bay and has a set of steps to the top with a viewing platform.

The island, which sits in Te Waewae Bay, is located just off the main road between Riverton and Tuatapere.

It was once used as a lookout for tohorā (southern right whales), easily identified by a lack of dorsal fin and V-shaped blowhole spray.

The Ngāi Tahu Atlas calls Monkey Island by three names.

The first, Kumikumi, refers to the blackened bones of the tohorā in which Māori would look out for.

The second is Te Puka-o-Tamatea, or the anchor stone of the waka Takitimu, which was capsized by three large waves in Te WaeWae Bay, forming the Takitimu Mountains.

The third name, Taumata-a-Te Waewae, refers to the taumata (summit) of the southern rakatira (chief) Te Waewae.

Before the road from Riverton was formed, a slipway was built at the island so that boats, the only means of delivering supplies, could be unloaded.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Monkey Island, in Te Waewae Bay, is a popular freedom camping area in western Southland.

A monkey winch was used to haul boats ashore.

It is presumed that this is why the European name for it is Monkey Island.

The name of nearby town Orepuki (a four-minute drive from Monkey Island) is said to be a corruption of Aropaki (bright expanse) and it is said to be named by a group of Ngāi Tahu people after they emerged from the dense forest of Pahia Bush Hill and saw Te Waewae Bay for the first time.

Later, the area became know for the discovery of coal and shale in 1879. Europeans moved in and shale was extracted in large amounts by London-based New Zealand Coal and Oil Company.

A mine was built, and extraction and processing works operated between 1899 and 1903. It is now a farming community.

On the discovery of gold in the area about the 1860s it was named Garfield, and later, when the township was first surveyed it was named Hirstfield, after 19th century MP Henry Hirst, who died at Orepuki in 1911.