Oranga Tamariki decision to be appealed by birth mother

The birth mother of a young Māori girl in the care of Pākehā foster parents is going to appeal a judge’s decision that the girl should stay with the foster parents.

Family Court judge Peter Callinicos on Thursday dismissed an application by Oranga Tamariki/Ministry for Children to have the girl removed and placed with a Māori family. The Ministry did not believe the couple could meet her cultural needs.

The case concerns a 6-year-old girl, who for nearly three years has been living with the couple in rural Hawke’s Bay.

Judge Callinicos said “Moana” would benefit from the couple’s “love, stability, care and competence in parenting”, while also able to benefit from having shared guardianship with the girl’s birth mother and a Māori whānau in Wellington that could provide strong and competent links to whakapapa and whānaungatanga (kinship) for several weeks a year.

Lawyer for the girl’s mother, Janet Mason, said she had been instructed to file an appeal with the High Court.

Mason said it was inappropriate for her to make any further comment on the matter.

Earlier on Friday Ngāti Kahungunu leader Ngahiwi Tomoana said Māori children must be with Māori caregivers and he would support an appeal.

The head of Ngāti Kahungunu iwi, Ngahiwi Tomoana, who had supported the Ministry’s application, believed the decision should be appealed.

“The days that judges can tell us we’re not good enough any more are over. This is just another case of other people thinking they know what’s best for Māori,” Tomoana said.

“If this was to become the norm, then it’s just another traffic flow of tamariki out of our care, and I wouldn’t like to see it be the norm.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Family Court Judge Peter Callinicos ruled that a young Māori girl should remain with her Pākehā foster parents.

Keeping tamariki within iwi was critical because “it’s part of the kin-based matrix of support from the cradle to the grave and if you break that it will never be stitched up”.

“If the state was giving Pākehā children to Māori families there’d be a hell of a hue and cry about it,” he said.

“We have institutional capacity. We have institutional knowledge. We have intimate knowledge of our whānau and hapū now. All we need is a sharing of resources and data so we can effectively deal with and for our people. We’d be saving government heaps of money, heaps of time, and heaps of resources and headaches,” he said.

Tomoana said he had no criticism of the foster parents, “and I’m not knocking the love and support and everything else they have provided”.

“But ultimately we see failures when people come out of that system. When they hit the age of 16-plus and they come searching for their parents and their culture, they’re in a hell of a mess. It’s the long-term effects that are traumatic,” he said.

Tomoana said there was no shortage of Ngāti Kahungunu iwi members willing to be caregivers.

“Since the attempted uplift at the hospital in Hastings we went out to parents and families to see who would care for children and their parents and we got an overwhelming response.

“There should be no reason from now on for a Māori child not going to Māori whānau.”

The judge, in his decision, said he recognised and respected Tomoana’s views, but he had to make a decision based on legislation and principles that required him to take a holistic approach.