The music of the words: Acting US Ambassador Kevin Covert's te reo journey

Acting US Ambassador to New Zealand Kevin Covert talks about his experience learning Te Reo as a foreigner.

The top American official in New Zealand, Kevin Covert, says learning te reo has helped him to better connect with Aotearoa.

“I love to hear the music of the words. When I can hear the melody behind the words, that resonates. That's what touches my heart,” said Covert, who is the acting American ambassador and has been taking te reo lessons since he arrived in New Zealand in August 2019.

The career diplomat is a polyglot who has studied eight different languages and is fluent in Russian, Ukrainian, French and, of course, English.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Acting US Ambassador Kevin Covert has been learning te reo for two years.

While he says he is far from fluent in te reo, he is confident giving short speeches and karakia at official events, and incorporates common phrases into his everyday language.

“When I go to a pōwhiri, for example, there's a depth and a complexity to that ritual that I don't fully grasp, but it is, nevertheless, a learning experience every time, and it's magical,” Covert said. “Even just understanding a few words and phrases helps me appreciate the message of the pōwhiri.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Covert said he prefers learning te reo by listening rather than reading.

Members of the US diplomatic corps are required to have foreign language skills, but learning te reo was an optional choice he made to help gain a deeper understanding of the history and culture of Aotearoa.

He found the spoken word to be a more effective tool for learning than reading textbooks.

“I'm all about the stories. I want my tutors to tell me the origins of a word, tell me the mythology of the story behind a phrase, and that unlocks for me, again, a deeper understanding of the culture,” he said

His proudest moment with te reo was receiving a compliment from Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta when asked to speak immediately after her at an event at parliament – something he admits made him “nervous as heck”.

“She turned to me and said, ‘Hey, you know, your te reo was pretty good’. I have to tell you, for me, that was the highest praise. I don't think my feet hit the ground for a week.”

He said the journey of learning the language had been eye-opening, and he encouraged more people to pursue it.

“Anyone can speak te reo. You can start at any time, and you don't have to become an expert, fluent, speaker immediately. Don't put pressure on yourself.

“Listen to the language, let it wash over you and just try, take the risk. Make yourself make the effort and be vulnerable. Allow yourself to fail. You'll listen to the beauty and the rhythm and the song of the language, and step by step, it will come to you.”

Covert served as a deputy to former US Ambassador Scott Brown, and is in an acting role while President Joe Biden’s nominee, former Democratic Senator Tom Udall, awaits Senate approval.