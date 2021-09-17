Repainting and repair work at Okato primary school as treaty settlement option approaches

The former Okato Primary is land banked as part of a treaty settlement process.

Repairs are under way at a once-thriving primary school that has stood empty since 2004 in preparation for it potentially becoming part of a treaty settlement for Taranaki iwi.

Okato Primary School was closed 17 years ago and pupils were sent across the road to the high school to create the year 1-13 Coastal School.

Since then the former primary school has been owned and managed by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and land-banked for the Taranaki iwi treaty settlement.

Two of the buildings, built in 1875 and 1929, have Heritage New Zealand listings and cannot be dismantled or disposed of.

Representatives of Taranaki iwi have been approached for comment.

Over the years, the school, which sits at the entrance to the town, had become derelict with broken windows, graffiti, and trees and bushes growing wild.

In a statement, Jerome Sheppard, head of Crown Property, Toitū Te Whenua LINZ, said due to the buildings being regularly damaged they were still working on some repairs and maintenance.

Recent work on the site has included painting all buildings externally, repairing leaky roofs and clearing up, he said.

“At the moment, we are working on replacing all windows with polycarbonate to prevent windows from getting smashed frequently.”

Sheppard said the windows could take up to two months to get.

Once the windows were fixed, the next steps would be to have Heritage New Zealand to inspect the property.

“The Taranaki iwi have started due diligence on the property, but no formal notice has been issued to let us know they would like to purchase the property.

“We will approach Taranaki iwi after receiving Heritage NZ’s sign-off.”

During the settlement process LINZ must offer the property for sale to an iwi under a Right of First Refusal provision in its treaty settlement, unless an exception applies, or apply the Māori Protection Mechanism.

If Taranaki iwi do not wish to purchase the property it would then go on the open market.