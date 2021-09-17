Māori more likely to die after surgery than non-Māori - study

Dr Jason Gurney (Ngā Puhi) says Māori are more likely to die post-operatively “basically no matter where we look”.

No matter the surgery, Māori are more likely than non-Māori to die in the month that follows, a study of millions of procedures has found.

And institutional racism is “the head of the beast”, lead author and public health researcher Dr Jason Gurney (Ngā Puhi) said.

“The fact we have a system set up to work best for the majority means it’s not going to work well for the minority. We inherited a British medical system and any changes to that over the past few years have been incremental.”

Gurney led a team of researchers who compared 30-day and 90-day mortality rates in 3.9 million surgeries across all ethnic groups between 2005 and 2017.

When adjusted for age, Māori were more likely to die within 30 days of every elective and acute procedure, with the greatest disparity between Māori and Europeans, he said.

“The trend is Māori are more likely to die post-operatively basically no matter where we look.

“This is probably because of unfair differences in access to the best care when it is needed the most,” he said.

Māori have higher rates of co-morbidity – which is medical jargon for when someone has multiple health conditions at once – but even when this was taken into account, the disparities remained. And the imbalance was largest in elective surgery.

“The kicker is that co-morbidity did explain some of the disparity, but the rates are adjusted for that.

“For example, a Māori patient is twice as likely to die within 30 days of an amputation even after you control for the possible difference between them and European patients and the complexities of their conditions.”

He said a “systems-to-scalpel approach” is needed, meaning greater access to care before surgery, and an ongoing audit of surgical outcomes for patients in minority groups, as a rolling measure of performance.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Māori were twice as likely to die after planned leg amputations than Europeans, the study found.

“So moving the goalposts, to make the system more responsive to Māori is step number one,” he said.

Addressing and preventing health conditions in the first place – tackling co-morbidity – was another long-term mode of attack, he said.

He was hopeful the “ground-breaking shakeup” on the way with the incoming health reforms and Māori Health Authority would bring the first meaningful change in generations.

“We’ve had so few reasons to be enthusiastic for so long, I’m willing to be hopeful with this one.”

In his previous research on stomach cancer, Gurney found Māori were less likely to get access to high-level care or be treated in a main treatment hub.

“Māori patients were less likely to get a specialist gastrointestinal surgeon than European patients were... so improving access for Māori patients will be able to impact these mortality rates.”

To that end, Gurney’s current research was focused on studying rising rates of diabetes and cancer, which he said was hitting Māori and Pasifika the hardest.

His latest research was published on Friday in the New Zealand Medical Journal.