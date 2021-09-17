Police create te reo app to make Māori language just a click away

Sergeant Aroha Morehu with Eke Tangaroa on her phone. The app is for police staff to get tips on Māori pronunciation and guidance for pōwhiri, mihimihi and pēpeha, the police’s haka, as well as waiata and karakia.

Sergeant Aroha Morehu​ is keeping Te Wiki o te reo Māori simple for her fellow people in blue – encouraging them to give the language a go.

Morehu kicked Te Wiki o te reo Māori off in Wellington with a Kahoot! quiz on te reo Māori along with a Māori crossword and a waiata.

She also encouraged staff to use the police’s own app, Eke Tangaroa​, which gives them tips on te reo Māori.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori Aotearoa celebrates Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in September to remember the efforts of those who paved the way for language revitalisation before us.

Launched in July, the app was pushed to all police-issued phones and provided guidance for pōwhiri, mihimihi and pēpeha, the police’s haka, as well as waiata and karakia and pronunciation help. In the app, staff can click on a word and have it read out to them while instructional videos were also just a click away.

Eke Tangaroa stemmed from an idea by Hutt Valley area commander Inspector Dion Bennett​ – one he floated two years ago at a hui in Tauranga.

Police staff can use the app to hear Māori words repeated back to them and for guidance.

Bennett said staff were being encouraged to use the app to help their pronunciation, learn the names of different iwi within policing districts, learn waiata and karakia, so they could use those skills in any setting.

“The fact that the app speaks to you and you can hear the vowels supports and promotes the correct pronunciations of whānau names, first names, street and place names,” Bennett said.

When police officers interacted with the public, it was important to pronounce names properly and be able to give a positive ‘Kia Ora’, he said.

For Morehu (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Raukawa), it was great to see staff using the app and incorporating te reo Māori into the work environment.

“We are trying to normalise using te reo so people feel confident and relaxed to use it. I’ve encouraged people to give it a go. There's no pressure.

“Our organisation is very proactive and are providing us with the tools we need.”

Alongside having the app on their phones, 94 staff members are enrolled at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, where they were learning about tikanga Māori.

As important as Te Wiki o te reo Māori was, Morehu said, she hoped to see te reo become a part of people's lives every week.

“I’m very proud of who I am and I’m proud to be Māori. It’s a privilege to share my culture with the organisation and have it be celebrated.“