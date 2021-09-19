Couple met learning te reo Māori, now its their son's first language

Casey Haverkamp and Nathan Mansell met while learning te reo Māori. They may still be learning, but they're teaching it to their son.

Seven years ago two people in their 20s met by chance in a te reo Māori course – now, it's their son’s first language.

Casey Haverkamp and Nathan Mansell said it was almost an unspoken decision when they got pregnant – they wanted their now-20-month-old Tūmanako to speak te reo Māori.

But, it’s a learning curve. They’re not only raising a toddler, they’re teaching him a language they’re still trying to grasp themselves.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The pai are now on their te reo Māori journey in New Plymouth, with 20-month-old Tūmanako being a big driver.

“It’s going to be on us to keep up,” Mansell laughed, sitting in his New Plymouth lounge.

READ MORE:

* Reverting places names to te reo Māori origins a 'gateway to stopping racism' - Te Pāti Māori co-leader

* Mother uses kupu Māori to bring relief to grieving whānau

* Making up for generations of language loss



As a child in Tokoroa, Mansell’s mother, who is Pākehā but learnt the language later in life, would speak to him in te reo.

“I was ignorant, and I didn’t care,” said Mansell (Ngāti Awa, Ngā Maihi). “I would say: ‘if you don’t speak to me in English, I’m not going to respond’.”

The 32-year-old regrets that now.

But, when his Wellington employer, The Treasury New Zealand​, offered in-house te reo courses 10 years ago, he took the opportunity.

“I thought if I was Māori I should know.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Haverkamp started learning te reo Māori 10 years ago. She now knows there's much more than just the language to learn.

Haverkamp is from Foxton Beach and is Pākehā.

The 33-year-old became interested in the indigenous language of Aotearoa after she finished studying law at university.

“Ten years ago I started in night classes as a way to learn more about te ao Māori,” Haverkamp said. “To learn the language of this whenua.”

Then, three years later, her employer, also The Treasury New Zealand, offered in-house courses, and she jumped on board.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff While Haverkamp and Mansell still speak English to each other at home, they dream of a time te reo Māori is the main language.

That was where the pair met.

They had never crossed paths at work, and probably wouldn’t have as they moved in different circles.

But they became “study buddies”, Mansell laughed, and ended up together, taking on learning te reo outside of work, too.

In February 2016, they moved to the Netherlands, as Haverkamp’s dad is Dutch, and had the greatest intentions of continuing their studies abroad – but didn't.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Tūmanako was born in the Netherlands last year.

“It was hard,” Mansell said.

They got pregnant in Amsterdam, and made the decision they wanted to raise their son with te reo as his first language.

They wanted him grow up confident and proud of his culture.

So the pair picked their studies back up, knowing they needed to work to become fluent.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The 20-month-old only speaks te reo Māori.

They're still not – but that hasn't stopped them.

Tūmanako was born in the Netherlands in 2020.

“I have this vivid memory of holding him and not knowing what to say,” Mansell said. “Since he’s been born we only speak te reo to him.”

His first word was panana anō – more banana.

The only English word he ever knew was ‘bye’, but he now says ‘ka kite’.

The pair know their son will learn English as time goes on, as he lives in a world with it.

But, when they moved to New Plymouth in January, after returning from the Netherlands in September last year, they started looking for a te reo-speaking daycare that would suit him.

They chose Te Kōpae Piripono in Marfell, which they say has been monumental to his learning.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The family were pleased to see how much te reo Māori had picked up in Aotearoa in the time they'd been away.

The pair is also currently studying level 5 at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Ngāmotu, and it's “awesome”.

Their families have been “really supportive” of their decision, including Mansell's mum.

“She's super proud, she loves it,” Mansell said. “She’s the only person in our family that could speak Māori to him.”

On the pair’s return from overseas, they were amazed at how much te reo Māori speaking had picked up in Aotearoa.

“It's cool to see the difference from when we left New Zealand to when we came back.”

It makes them smile, because that will make their life’s son easier.

“Even if people just do small things it will make a huge difference for Māori-speaking tamariki,” Haverkamp said.

The pair still speak English to one another at home, but are looking forward to when they won't have to.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The whānau know when they are fluent, that won't be the end of the journey.

“To have te reo as the language in our home, that's the aspiration,” she said.

And they won't stop there.

“I will carry on for the rest of my life, so we can speak Māori together,” Mansell said. “That’s my main motivation, among a whole bunch of other things like normalising it in Aotearoa, to try contribute to that shift to people speaking Māori here.”

“It's not a journey that has an end, so you enjoy it along the way,” Haverkamp added.

“You don't just learn the language; you get your perspective changed on so many different things.”