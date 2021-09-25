Ngāti Toa looks to trial own digital currency in Porirua

For six weeks, 50 participants in Cannons Creek trialled a digital currency called Cannon Coin (CAN) using a digital wallet on their smartphone.

Ngāti Toa iwi is considering trailling its own digital currency in Porirua, hot on the heels of helping fund a similiar programme in the suburb of Cannons Creek.

In June, a group of 50 locals were given 50 Cannon Coin (CAN) to spend on fruit and vegetable at the Hauora Kai Co-Op, use them to trade among themselves or put towards community initiatives they want to see realised, all using a digital wallet on their smartphone.

Helmut Modlik​, chief executive of Ngāti Toa, said he was keen to continue and even expand the initiative.

“The idea of having our own currency means we can have our own economic endeavours,” he said. “I’m really excited about that."

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ngāti Toa chief executive Helmut Modlik says the idea of Ngāti Toa having its own currency means the iwi could have its own economic endeavours.

Modlik said he hoped the iwi could work further with not-for-profit organisation The Wellbeing Protocol which launched the pilot Cannons Creek programme in partnership with Wesley Community Action.

The iwi would have a larger group and larger vendors which would mean a Ngāti Toa trial would have a wide reach, Modlik said.

The excitement over digital currency does not end with Modlik – as plans to launch a second trial at Cannons Creek were under way.

Community liaison Lisa Tagaloa​ said for Cannons Creek participants, the app was easy to use and to incorporate into their every day lives.

But it did not just represent currency, it became a platform for people to build community relationships and to be entrepreneurial.

Kate Green/Stuff In June, a group of 50 Cannons Creek locals were given 50 CAN to spend on fruit and vegetable at the Hauora Kai Co-Op, use them to trade among themselves or put towards community initiatives they want to see realised, all using a digital wallet on their smartphone.

“It became less about the money and more about coming together,” Tagaloa said.

“To me, Cannon Coin is about community power. Community power can't help but lead to community wellbeing.”

Tagaloa said she was looking forward to a second trial – which aimed to have 3000 participants and more places for people to spend and gain CAN. This included the pharmacy, locals making their own products and CAN being given to volunteers.

Some improvements were needed especially when it came to better communication with locals about what the currency would mean for them in the future, she said.

“The potential of how the community uses the app and increase community capacity and power excites me.”

Kate Green/Stuff Community liaison Lisa Tagaloa says Cannon Coin not just represent currency, it became a platform for people to build community relationships.

Mark Pascall​, the founder of The Wellbeing Protocol which came up with CAN, said there had been enthusiasm both within and outside the community about the project.

It had been working with Ngāti Toa, other community groups and schools in the hopes of expanding its network, he said.

But before a second trial could take place, Pascall said it was focused on getting more funding. So far it had $20,000 of the $200,000 it needed in order to start.

“We want the tokens to represent sharing and investment into the community,” he said.

“It’s about designing a system that promotes wellbeing and happiness as well as new connections. This is a tool to facilitate that.”