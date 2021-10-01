Crown accepts Ngāti Maniapoto have mandate to take on Treaty settlement

Maniapoto Maori Trust Board chair Keith Ikin (centre) initialling the Deed of Settlement between Ngāti Maniapoto and the Crown at Parliament’s Legislative Council Chamber in Wellington, in December 2020.

Ngāti Maniapoto – the King Country-based iwi – has reached another milestone in its three decades journey towards a Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

The Crown accepted that iwi in Te Rohe Pōtae has enough support to enter a settlement agreement following a tribe-wide vote on resolutions on the Maniapoto Deed of Settlement, the proposed Post Settlement Governance Entity and the transfer of fisheries assets from the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board to the new governance entity.

It was a significant step, said trust board chairman Keith Ikin.

“There’s a lot to be done, shutting down the trust board, setting up the governance entity, signing a settlement, setting out a five-year plan and then setting up for an election for the trustees of a new governance entity – trying to do that all within 18 months, it’s going to be a very busy time.”

On September 27, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little and Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson advised the iwi they were happy the voting process was robust.

All three issues garnered support of more than 80 per cent and Ikin was pleased the Crown had recognised the achievement.

“We had the highest voter participation, 37.07 per cent, from our people that we have ever had.

“As a board, we have reflected on the efforts of many generations of our people through to those who over the last 30 years, have engaged in the Waitangi Tribunal and Treaty settlement process. Their contribution has brought us to this day.”

Te Nehenehenui Trust will be established as a settlement entity to take on the dissolving board’s current assets as well as a settlement worth around $178 million, made up of financial redress of $165m, combined with rentals and interest accrued on Crown forests.

Thirty-four sites were also being returned under cultural redress provisions and for a further 42 areas the Crown would provide a first right to purchase.

Decisions on whether to buy Crown forest lands would need to be made by the new entity following analysis, said Ikin.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ngati Maniapoto celebrate at the initialling of the Deed of Settlement between Ngāti Maniapoto and the Crown at Parliament’s Legislative Council Chamber in Wellington in December 2020.

But a key focus for the current board was to work with iwi to hear their wishes.

“It’s vital that we engage with our people on a five-year plan to provide understanding and clarity on the direction.”

Ikin expected the settlement would become legislation within 18 months of signing the deed.

Setting a future direction for the iwi would then be critical.

Communicating with members was an issue, he said, partially offset by modern communications.

“Ninety per cent live outside the region, a significant number in Hamilton but also in Auckland… a young population and quite a transient population, they’re real challenges.

“It is important that we have face to face opportunities as well.”

The wider membership needed to feel it had ownership of the settlement.

“We’ve got to ensure we’re reflecting what it is our people expect to see.”

But the Crown decision was also important for the region as a whole, Ikin said.

“In terms of people and the environment within the region, I think there will be wide benefits … it’s just really important that we have good systems, processes, structures in place and are very deliberate in making sure the foundation is set properly.”