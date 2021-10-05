Ngāi Tahu now has scope for aquaculture farming in Murihiku

Signing of the Southland aquaculture agreement will allow marine farming to occur on 16.6 hectares of aquaculture space off the northern coast of Rakiura/Stewart Island.

Ngāi Tahu will be able to undertake marine farming in Murihiku after an aquaculture agreement was signed between Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu (Te Rūnanga), Te Ohu Kaimoana, and the Government, which delivers on the Crown’s settlement obligations.

As a result of the Southland agreement, a 16.6 hectare area of aquaculture space off the northern coast of Rakiura/Stewart Island will be transferred to Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu to use for aquaculture.

The iwi will still need to apply for resource consent for any marine farming activity.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Upoko o Awarua Sir Tipene O’Regan at the Te Rau Aroha Marae in Bluff on Tuesday morning where the Southland aquaculture settlement took place.

Ngāi Tahu has advocated for its rights in aquaculture since the 1992 fisheries settlement.

Since 2004, the Government has been settling Māori commercial aquaculture claims and providing iwi with 20 per cent of a region’s consented aquaculture space.

The Southland agreement has been under discussion for seven years and provides Ngāi Tahu marine space to develop aquaculture.

Upoko o Awarua Tā Tipene O’Regan, in a statement, said the signing on Tuesday at the Te Rau Aroha marae (in Bluff) was an opportunity to engage directly with the Minister about Ngāi Tahu aspirations for aquaculture throughout the takiwā (tribal area).

“Ngāi Tahu want to be at the forefront of this sustainable and developing industry, as we undertake aquaculture projects which are aligned with our tribal values of rangatiratanga and kaitiakitanga, to help achieve the aspirations of our people,” he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Taking part in the signing, from left, Labour MP for Te Tai Tonga Rino Tirikatene, Te Ohu Kaimoana Trust chief executive Lisa Te Heuheu, Minister of Conservation MP Kiri Allan and representative for Waihopai Odele Stehlin.

The Government’s vision is for the New Zealand aquaculture industry to grow to $3 billion by 2035.

Tā Tipene said aquaculture complemented New Zealand’s wild fisheries, and he hoped potential projects, such as offshore salmon, seaweed, or native species farming, would lead to new jobs.

“Aquaculture is a low emission industry which employs more than 3000 people in the regions and generates over $650 million in revenue. This growing industry could help to boost regions grappling with the challenges of COVID-19 and the loss of international tourism.”

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu/Supplied The 16.6ha off Stewart Island/Rakiura will allow Ngāi Tahu marine space to develop aquaculture. The government has goals of growing aquaculture to a $3 billion industry by 2035.

However, Tā Tipene said the requirement for resource consents to still be granted for marine farming activity to take place could prove a barrier to the settlement’s success.

“The main point I want to make today is the length of time it has to get to this point is going to be cluttered up further by the amendments to the RMA (Resource Management Act) and the role of local government in consenting materials, and I am fearful of that,” he said.

He called for innovation to be used to explore a range of aquaculture options.

“Let’s not stop here, let’s keep exploring, and innovating what we do,” he said.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu chief executive officer Arihia Bennett said a tribal aquaculture strategy was being developed to support the iwi to lead and develop marine farming assets and activities.

“Papatipu Rūnaka are the anchors at the centre of this regional agreement. While the settlement area is a tribal asset, and how it is utilised has yet to be decided by Te Rūnanga, mana whenua will remain at the heart of any decisions about projects to be developed in this space.”

“Aquaculture could be a key sector for diversifying the Southland economy, as well as a potential opportunity to share Murihiku kaimoana with the rest of the world,” Tā Tipene said.

Robyn Edie Pictured, from left, Labour MP for Te Tai Tonga Rino Tirikatene, Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan, and Labour List MP for Invercargill Liz Craig. Allan says the Southland aquaculture agreement will provide significant economic benefits in Southland.

Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan said the agreement came at a significant time for the aquaculture industry as it had gained traction following the release of the government’s aquaculture strategy in 2019, which aimed to grow aquaculture to a $3 billion industry by 2035.

She anticipated the agreement would yield significant economic benefits for the people here in “the mighty Southland”, but called for the environment to be considered in any decisions made about the space.

“As the industry develops it will also be important that we fully consider the environment, and work together to negate potential adverse impacts. I know that’s at the heart of these agreements as well,” she said.

Member of Parliament for Te Tai Tonga Rino Tirikatene said the signing was incredibly significant and would support the future economic development of Ngāi Tahu.

“Our vision as a government is that Māori will be at the heart of the success of the aquaculture industry, and this agreement is a step towards realising that vision,” he said.

The settlement area will be located adjacent to the Ngāi Tahu seafood project Hananui Aquaculture, sustainable salmon farming, which is currently awaiting resource consent.