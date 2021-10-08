Covid-19: Government needs to 'brown up' its vaccine message, expert says

The Covid-19 Response Minister says “it has never been more urgent” that people get vaccinated.

A Māori health advocate and GP says he advised the Government to “brown up” it’s messaging ahead of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, but this was not acted on.

Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen​ (Ngāti Raukawa​ and Ngāti Hinerangi​), who is a co-leader of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā ​– the National Māori Pandemic Group, said he wanted to see people like Francis and Kaiora Tipene​ from reality television show The Casketeers and members of the band Six60 involved in promoting the vaccine programme.

He said this advice had been ignored and instead the main messengers were Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​, Director-General of Health Ashley Boomfield​, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins,​ and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay​ – all Pākeha.

Data released on Wednesday showed Māori were behind all other ethnic groups for both first and second Covid-19 vaccine doses nationally.

Comparing second doses per 1000 people, Māori had received 327 doses, while European/other had 512 jabs.

Jansen​ said despite the poorer vaccine uptake, the Government’s Covid-19 messaging was not catering for Māori, including an announcement on Wednesday by Hipkins of a mass vaccination day on October 16.

“It has to be browned up. It’s no good to me Chris Hipkins​ standing on the stage and saying woohoo, we’re going to have a Super Saturday ... that’s not it man.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen, a co-leader of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā says he feels very down about the way the vaccine roll-out has been “anti-equity”.

Jansen said New Zealand would have thousands of deaths among Māori when Covid-19 spread beyond Auckland and Waikato.

The Government’s decision to reject expert recommendations to prioritise Māori in the vaccination roll-out was “very disturbing”.

Jansen quit the Immunisation Implementation Advisory Group​ as a result of Cabinet’s decision in April this year.

Supplied Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen says he suggested the Government ask Francis and Kaiora Tipene from The Casketeers to front the vaccine programme, to help reach Māori.

He said Māori should have been prioritised across the board or by adjusting the age groups down due to their higher risk of complications from Covid-19 and pre-existing health conditions, but also as part of honouring the Treaty of Waitangi.

The spread of Covid-19 beyond Auckland and Waikato, now largely accepted as an impending reality by experts, would be catastrophic for Māori, Jansen said.

“We are going to see thousands of deaths, and we are going to see peak times of the outbreak where our hospitals are unable to cope, and so we are going to see adjacent health impacts that will also unequally impact Māori.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Christchurch intensive care specialist Geoff Shaw says national targets of 100 per cent for all ethnic groups are needed to avoid high hospitalisation rates among the disadvantaged and those who are “brown”.

Christchurch intensive care specialist Geoff Shaw called for national targets of 100 per cent for all ethnic groups.

“So say the Government says ‘lets get 95 per cent of people vaccinated in Christchurch, well that could be 99 per cent of white relatively well-off people, and only 80 per cent of Māori, or 80 per cent of Pacific people.”

Without a commitment to achieve high rates across all groups, those coming into hospital would be predominantly disadvantaged and “brown”.

“That is inequitable, that is a complete failure of our primary health system to deliver equitable care.”

Supplied Dr Sue Crengle says rangatahi Māori need palatable, reliable information to make their vaccination decisions on.

Māori health expert associate professor Dr Sue Crengle​, also a co-leader of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, said the group’s main concern was increasing vaccinations among Māori.

“Health services need to be really focussed on making the vaccination accessible to as many Māori as possible, ideally over the next few weeks.”

Crengle said more resources would be needed to support Māori health providers that were offering kaupapa Māori vaccine services.

“People might say, ‘oh well the vaccine is available, why don’t people just go and get it’, but that assumes the communications and the information about vaccine have been as effective in the Māori community.”

Misinformation and disinformation about the vaccine had been circulating for a long time before some people had any opportunity to get it, she said.

Other barriers to the community had not been taken into account in the mainstream vaccine programme either.

“We know a number of members of our community might be working a number of jobs, have a number of kids, have low income, you might struggle to have petrol in the car,” she said.