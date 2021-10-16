Getting to grips with the prefix 'whaka'

Column: In the last few columns frequent mention has been made of the causative prefix whaka.

P. M. Ryan’s major bi-lingual dictionary -The Raupo Dictionary of Modern Māori – contains more than 20 pages of words and expressions beginning with this prefix, whilst John C. Moorfield’s Te Aka, with more detailed grammatical explication, has some 10 pages.

This might suggest that many of these compound words may be relatively recent additions to the vocabulary of te reo.

The Williams Dictionary, in its “wh” section, offers an admirably concise (quarter of a page) explanation of the function whaka - as a prefix; but words beginning with whaka -, along with their English meanings, are located under the entries for the base words.

READ MORE:

* Schooling yourself up on the right te reo dictionary

* Most dialect differences in te reo consigned to history but some still remain

* Words with no parallel in English

* Great simplicity when it comes to verb system in te reo



Whakarongo, for instance, is to be found under the entry for rongo.

Ray Harlow, in his authoritative A Māori Reference Grammar (section 4.4.1.5) cautions that whaka -“is the most widely used, but also the most troublesome, of Māori prefixes.”

The explanations and illustrative sentences provided in the four pages devoted to whaka - in the book provide further precise details.

The Maori Language Commission Te reo is a living thing, and the more we use it and understand it, the more it will thrive.

A useful example to consider here is whakarongo (“to listen”).

The verb base is the word rongo, which is usually translated as “to hear” or “to taste”. Whakarongo! thus translates to “Listen!” (by way of “cause to hear by the activity of listening”).

A more elaborate, extended translation of Whakarongo! could therefore be “Activate the sense of hearing!”.

Whakarongo! is, appropriately, the instruction commonly given at the beginning of Te Ataarangi classes, perhaps accompanied, visually, by directional pointing towards the ears.

This word is likely to be followed by Titiro! (“Look!”) with the eyes being similarly indicated as the tutor picks up the coloured stick. That is, the word titiro means “look” (i.e. “activate the sense of sight”) without any prefix.

There is a verb in te reo – kite – meaning “to see” which is currently much used in the phrase Ka kite! (literally “Will see!”).

This phrase, rather than being a classical Māori expression, would seem to be a Māori translation of the idiomatic English “See you!” or “Be seeing you!”

Unlike titiro, the verb kite is frequently found prefixed by whaka -. The compound verb whakakite does mean “cause to be seen”.

But rather than meaning “activate the sense of sight” (as does titiro) it means “cause to be seen by making visible” or “by presenting to the sense of sight”, as in: Ka whakakitea mai / e ia / ki ahau / he awa wai ora ... (“Shown / by him / to me / a river of the water of life ...”).