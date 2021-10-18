Councillor pushes for more Māori street name options for Invercargill

Invercargill city councillor Rebecca Amundsen thinks they could do a better job of reflecting Māori heritage through new street names.

An Invercargill city councillor is calling for a policy that will lead to more Māori street names in the city.

Cr Rebecca Amundsen has been on council for eight years and says she can only recall one time when a Māori name has been suggested for a new street name.

She would like that to change.

Subdivision developers often submit preferred street names to council for consideration.

Council guidelines allow for names that are short (25 characters or less), single-word names, which are readily pronounced and spelled.

Also names that closely resemble other names in either spelling or pronunciation are avoided.

Amundsen would like council to go a step further from having just guidelines and introduce a policy.

“I follow a lot of other councils or councillors around the country on social media and I’ve noticed that in other places there seems to be a lot more diversity in the choices and selection of street names.”

The topic of street names was arising more often on the back of increased housing and subdivision developments in Invercargill, Amundsen said.

“Whilst I think it’s nice on occasion to give a nod to our Scottish heritage it would be nice to give more acknowledgment to our indigenous heritage as well.”

“I think it’s good for us to be reminded about our Māori heritage because we are very good at acknowledging our European heritage. We are not so good at acknowledging our Māori heritage.”

The process that the council currently uses was a relatively generic guideline system, Amundsen said.

She would like a more detailed policy that would still meet legislation requirements.

As part of the new policy Amundsen said there could be a push for more diverse street names.

“Following on from that, it would be really great to see more use of macrons in our [Māori] street names as well.

“In some of our existing street names that are Māori, they are probably lacking macrons where they should be. It’s time to move with the times.”

Amundsen raised the matter at the council’s most recent performance, policy, and partnerships committee meeting when a developer provided three options for a proposed right of way name.

There was no Māori name option.

Mana whenua appointee Pania Coote said the lack of Māori suggestions was something she too had picked up.

“Is there a reason we don’t reflect our Māori heritage? Or are we always going to be reflecting our Scottish heritage and other heritage?” Coote said.

Council strategy and policy manager Rhiannon Suter said at the moment council only had generic guidelines in place, but council could look to create a policy on street names.

Committee chairperson Darren Ludlow said that policy could put some prominence on preferred options.