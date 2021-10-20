Napier council votes in favour of Māori wards from 2025

Napier City councillors have voted to establish Māori wards for the 2025 local body elections. (File photo)

Napier City Council has voted in favour of creating Māori wards for the 2025 local body elections.

At a council meeting on Wednesday the 13-strong council voted in favour of creating the wards. Councillor Tania Wright abstained from the vote and councillor Hayley Browne was on maternity leave.

The vote followed two-days of hearings, which took place following a five-month consultation period in which 1314 people made submissions.

Of those submissions, 54.4 per cent (715) were against the establishment of Māori wards, 45 per cent (591) were in favour of Māori wards, and eight people said they didn’t know.

In a statement issued after the vote Mayor Kirsten Wise said it was important that the submissions were not seen as a poll and “we must also consider other factors such as our statutory obligations and the views of those who are most affected by any changes”.

She acknowledged the disappointment from some that the council had earlier this year voted against establishing Māori wards for the 2022 local body elections.

A representational review will now take place, which will decide how many wards will be established and how many councillors will make up the council.

Based on the current number of councillors (12 plus a mayor), there would be two Māori wards on the council.

The ability for councils to create Māori wards without binding polls that had been previously required, was enabled through the Local Electoral (Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act 2021 which came into effect in March.

Following that, 35 of the country’s 78 councils opted to establish Māori wards. Three councils already had Māori wards. Ten councils would not be eligible to establish the wards due to their low Māori population.

Twenty-seven councils chose not to consider establishing Māori wards, and three councils – including Napier – delayed the decision in order to undertake consultation.

Māori wards are seen as a way of increasing Māori representation and participation in council decision-making. Electors on the Māori roll would be able to vote for candidates standing in a Māori ward.