Big whānau home perfect fit for new general practice

Tom Alesana of Te Piki Oranga holds a photo of the late Jim and Violet Walker, who owned the whare which has been repurposed as a general practice for Māori and vulnerable people.

At the centre of the official opening of Marlborough’s newest general medical practice was a picture of Jim and Violet Walker.

The former whare (home) that has been repurposed for the practice was owned by the Walkers from 1959 until Violet died in 2016 and where they raised nine children.

The Howick Rd, Blenheim home always had an open door policy for whānau.

That hasn’t changed. The new practice, Manu Ora, is aimed at Māori and vulnerable communities, with healthcare providers promising to spend more time with whānau to understand their health and hauora (wellbeing) needs.

Manu Ora “quietly opened” on August 9. That same month, New Zealand moved into lockdown, forcing their official opening to be postponed until Wednesday.

For the Walker family, coming to the opening meant they were coming home.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Carolynn Tipene, daughter of Jim and Violet Walker, says the new use for the whare on Howick Road is perfect.

Carolynn Tipene, daughter of Jim and Violet Walker, said the new use for the whare was perfect.

“Jim and Violet had nine kids, six boys, three girls,” she said.

“I can’t even imagine how we all fit in here, but we did. And on the grounds of hauora, this is perfect.”

Tipene's sister Unaiki Walker said the home had seen plenty of “good times”.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Keelan Walker, front, grew up at the Howick Rd address which is now Manu Ora GP.

“Like my sister said, nine of us were brought up in this house, and twice as many grandkids,” Walker said.

“I think this is lovely, I think my mum and dad would be really pleased, they would have loved this.”

Soon to be hung on the walls of the general practice is an image of the Wairau Bar, a gift from Rangitāne o Wairau, shot by Keelan Walker.

Keelan, grandchild of Jim and Violet, grew up in the home.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Manu Ora mātanga rata (general practitioner) Dr Sara Simmons says Manu Ora has an open door policy.

The image was significant as it was the first place his ancestors recognised as having all the resources they needed to gather and to live, Walker said.

“Good health starts with a good home, that’s exactly what this whare did for our whānau,” Walker said.

He said the home was now bigger than just his whānau, and he thought his grandparents would be delighted to know what it was now being used for.

Speaking at the opening, Manu Ora mātanga rata (general practitioner) Dr Sara Simmons said they were always there to listen to whānau.

“The really important part about Manu Ora is input from our mana whenua and our community,” Simmons said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Simmons speaks at the official opening.

“We are really thrilled to be here today, our doors are always open, and ears are always open, and we always welcome feedback and ideas about how we can make Manu Ora.”

She said the practice aimed to spend more time with whānau, and “really getting to listen and hear what they need”.

“And also being able to engage with other agencies, Maata Waka, Te Piki Oranga, and any other organisation we need to work with.

“And being able to provide that service at low or no cost for whānau that aren't able to pay.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Te Pā Wānanga students sing a waiata at the opening of Manu Ora on Wednesday.

Manu Ora GP Rachel Inder said she felt humbled and emotional to be at the opening.

“It’s really quite amazing to be part of such a wonderful, wider group,” Inder said.

She read a quote about collaboration from a book given to the practice: “My strength is not as an individual but as a collective. I really think that speaks volume for what we stand for and what we're trying to do here.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Manu Ora mātanga rata (general practitioners) Dr Sara Simmons and Dr Rachel Inder in one of the practice rooms at Manu Ora.

Manu Ora was established by Māori health provider Te Piki Oranga, Simmons and Inder, with support from the Marlborough Primary Health Organisation and Rangitāne o Wairau.

The practice was a charitable, not-for-profit organisation.

Manu Ora has three GPs and three nurses. Every lunchtime, Te Piki Oranga kaimahi (workers) and people from other health providers can come to Manu Ora to discuss patients’ health plans.