NZ-UK free trade deal 'game changing' for the Māori economy

The New Zealand-United Kingdom free trade agreement could be “game changing” for the Māori economy, with indigenous trade explicitly included in the text of the deal.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced an in-principle free trade agreement had been reached with the United Kingdom, which would ultimately remove tariffs for all New Zealand exports in the coming 15 years.

An indigenous trade chapter in the deal, called “groundbreaking” by Ardern, says both countries will promote Māori interest in the free trade relationship. The chapter is among aspects of the deal for which the fine print is yet to be settled.

And the Māori economic interests, estimated to be worth more than $60 billion, appeared primed to gain from the deal. Chris Karamea Insley, chairman of the Te Taumata board that advises the Government on Māori trade, said there was “a lot to be happy about”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said an indigenous trade chapter in the NZ-UK free trade deal was “groundbreaking”.

"There's a lot to be celebrated about this agreement. Certainly, for Māori, in many ways it's game changing and precedent setting.

“From a Māori point of view, you've got to look at the entire agreement. When I say it's game changing, it's not just because there's been an inclusion of an indigenous chapter.

“If you look at a lot of the removal of the trade barriers in the market-access space ... We own half of the New Zealand fishing industry, the removal of these tariffs are game-changing for Māori.

“We need more foreign direct investment in New Zealand as Māori, because we struggle to get foreign investment from banks ... That too is massive.”

Supplied Chris Karamea Insley, an external advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Māori trade.

Insley said there had been “hard negotiation” to get the indigenous chapter included in the deal, as “the British felt that it was potentially going to be too far precedent setting in terms of the broader discussions elsewhere in the world”.

The chapter would formally recognise the Māori economy, Māori knowledge, and Māori worldview in the trading relationship, he said.

Also specified in the in-principle agreement was “a commitment by the UK to co-operate with New Zealand to identify appropriate ways to advance recognition and protection of the haka Ka Mate”.

The Ka Mate haka, which has become iconic due to the All Blacks performing it, was a foundation of New Zealand’s identity, Insley said.

“It's great, is all I can say, that it is recognised in that way that it's in here.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Trade Minister Damien O’Connor beaming into the NZ-UK free trade agreement announcement on Thursday, from a managed isolation hotel in Auckland where he is spending two weeks after a trip to Europe.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor said the inclusion of an indigenous trade chapter was unique, and part of the Government’s “trade-for-all” agenda aimed at cutting deals not just for a narrow group of people dealing in certain goods.

“We'll work through the details of it ... it may not meet all the expectations of Māori stakeholders, but it will go a long way.”

The Ka Mate haka was a taonga for Māori, he said.

“Māori have expected that we protect that, just as we're having to move on issues of scotch whisky, of gin, and other areas of geographical indicator, or traditional IP [intellectual property].”

UK High Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke said the indigenous chapter was “novel” and not something the UK had done before.

"It reflects the importance of that historic relationship between Māori and the UK, with the origins of course in the Treaty of Waitangi and then an aspiration to have a closer trading relationship in the future, really ensuring that Māori can take advantage of the opportunities.”

Such a chapter as “not necessarily” something the United Kingdom would include in future agreements with other countries, she said.