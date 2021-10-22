Govt funds 'trailblazer' Ngāi Tahu programme to keep Māori kids out of state care

Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai, Deputy Children's Minister Poto Williams, Ngāi Tahu chief executive Arihia Bennett, and Oranga Tamariki acting chief executive Chappie Te Kani all signed the new agreement.

A South Island iwi is pioneering a new scheme to keep Māori children with their whānau and out of state care, and the Government says it is open to working with other iwi on their own solutions.

On Friday, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu would receive $25.9 million of Oranga Tamariki funding to improve outcomes for tamariki and whānau in its takiwā (tribal area).

It comes just a month after the Government ordered an overhaul of the agency, directing it to reduce the number of child uplifts and devolve some of its authority to community and Māori organisations, after a report criticised the agency for being “weak, disconnected and unfit”.

Davis said the partnership showed a new direction for Oranga Tamariki.

“Māori have been telling us for a long time [that] Māori are capable of looking after our own children, and I agree with that.”

It also represented a change in how the Crown interacted with Māori, and the faith it had in Ngāi Tahu as “trailblazers”.

“[This programme is] iwi-lead and iwi-designed, but it’s Crown-supported.”

Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (chairperson) Lisa Tumahai said the programme – called Whānau as First Navigators – was an exemplar of what a modern Treaty of Waitangi partnership should look like.

“Whānau as First Navigators is a huge game changer for our people.

“It’s about taking a ‘by Māori, for Māori’ approach to ensure the heritage, mana, whakapapa and cultural identity of our tamariki and whānau are thriving.”

The programme would help Māori health and social service providers build on the work they already did.

“Our kaupapa Māori providers do amazing mahi, caring, supporting, and advocating for our most vulnerable whānau.

“But they have told us they feel like both the ambulance and the emergency room, within a model that is too Pākehā focused, which is not working for our tamariki.”

Ngāi Tahu kaihautū (chief executive) Arihia Bennett said the funding would go towards helping families find solutions that suited them, before their children ended up in Oranga Tamariki care.

In the last financial year, about 68 per cent of young people in Oranga Tamariki care were Māori.

Since signing a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the agency in 2018, the number of Ngāi Tahu tamariki in state care had decreased from 362 to 262 in June, Bennett said.

“Our whānau face barriers to engage with mainstream support services, such as a lack of access, mistrust or whakamā (embarrassment).

“Previously, Māori haven’t received the right support to prevent a significant event from happening, until after Oranga Tamariki has already intervened.”

Bennett spent 25 years as a social worker herself, and said whānau needed non-judgemental and culturally-competent support, “through the good, the bad, and the ugly”.

“No-one starts out wanting to be a bad parent ... our focus will be on early intervention.”

That work could include specialist support, respite care, arrangements with extended family, or engaging rangatahi (young people) with sports or cultural experiences, she said.

Tumahai said as the kaitiaki (guardians) of most of the South, Whānau as First Navigators would go beyond Ngāi Tahu to reach all Māori in the takiwā.

“Reducing the number of tamariki and whānau in care must be a goal for all of Aotearoa.”

Oranga Tamariki acting chief executive Chappie Te Kani said the ultimate outcome was having no Ngāi Tahu tamariki come into his care.

“With the programme and how it’s being built, I believe we’re going to achieve some success.”

The partnership was about investing directly in iwi, with no demands, he said.

“They’ve given us their vision ... and we’re backing that.”

Te Kani hoped it signalled to other iwi that Oranga Tamariki wanted to hear their solutions, and work with them.

The agency has been in the news for the wrong reasons in recent years, most notably after video of a newborn baby being uplifted from a Hastings hospital sparked national discussions about the child welfare agency, and an urgent inquiry by the Waitangi Tribunal.

The tribunal’s 2020 hearings included an admission from former Oranga Tamariki boss Grainne Moss that structural racism at every level of the agency had made life worse for Māori children.

In March, a Christchurch doctor stepped in to stop the removal of three young children from a single mother, and in November last year, Oranga Tamariki apologised after accidentally sending an email about the suspected suicide of a teenager to a Stuff reporter.

But in the agency’s first Te Mātātaki survey, released in May, 97 per cent of children said they had someone in their lives who loved them “no matter what”.

Hope for the future was less positive. Less than half (42 per cent) of those in Oranga Tamariki care believed they would definitely have a better life when they got older.

Many said they did not know. Just six in 100 of the children asked did not think life was going to get better.