Teaching 'confronting' history in Te Tauihu part of research project

Students at Marlborough Girls' College have been learning about history in Te Tauihu, with research being conducted by Dr Liana MacDonald.

Marlborough students learning a “confronting” history of Maori-Pakeha relationships in the top of the south are helping drive research.

The research is being conducted by Victoria University of Wellington School of Education lecturer Dr Liana MacDonald (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Koata), along with teaching from Massey University Māori history senior lecturer Dr Peter Meihana.

It is being conducted over an eight-week unit.

MacDonald, who worked as an English and social studies teacher for 11 years, said the research explored the way that indigenous memories of colonial violence had been suppressed by society.

She said while it was a small-scale research study, it was hoped outcomes would be a stepping-stone to teaching in the area.

All schools and kura are required to start teaching the Aotearoa New Zealand's histories curriculum from next year.

“There’s going to be a period where there is going to be fine-tuning, and tightening up those relationships between the school and iwi,” she said.

The study included trips to former battlegrounds such as the Wairau Affray in Tuamarina, and other significant sites.

MacDonald said the research would look at what happened when those memories were opened, and how it affected individuals and a collective.

“Peter is telling the history, and I’m collecting data about what’s happening through his teaching process,” she said.

“I haven’t been through and analysed the data properly yet, but there are indications of some really positive effects on the girls.

“There will also be follow-up data from the girls to track how they’re experiencing and responding to learning about these difficult histories.”

She said a pre-test with the class, and interviews with some students revealed they knew very little about New Zealand history and some knew nothing.

“A handful of Māori students go along to iwi wānanga outside of school, so they had some understanding,” she said.

MacDonald said at the first field trip students were “fascinated”. The trip focussed on pre-colonial histories of continuing significance to mana whenua.

The second trip was more confronting, she said.

It involved places associated with colonial violence – the Wairau Affray, the Wairau reserves and other sites that could be emotionally uncomfortable and difficult for teachers and students, she said.

“This research explores one way that we might speak back to some of the racism in our school system, and that gives me hope.

“However, we have a long way to go before we can actually claim to be the fair and equitable society that many imagine ourselves to be.”

While the teaching was largely focused on Rangitāne o Wairau and their presence in Te Tauihu, she said there was also space to broaden this in the future.

“There’s much more room to grow this curriculum and how we think about it and what it means in terms of the history of cultural interactions in Marlborough.”

MacDonald said her Marlborough research was inspired by her time spent as a research fellow on the Marsden-funded project He Taonga te Wareware?: Remembering and Forgetting Difficult Histories in Aotearoa/New Zealand.

Lead by Professor Joanna Kidman and historian Dr Vincent O’Malley, it looked at how New Zealanders remembered and forgot difficult events in their colonial past, and why some conflicts were publicly remembered while others could be forgotten or overlooked.

Dr MacDonald contributed to the research by visiting historic sites around New Zealand and recording how these locations of major significance were being presented in contemporary times, and how she personally responded to the sites.

Most of the data gathering phases has “pretty much" finished, with research expected to wrap up next year.