Māori more hesitant to engage with the arts during pandemic

With decades of experience performing kapa haka competitively, Carl Ross discusses what it takes to make Te Matatini happen. (Audio first aired February 2019).

Māori have been more hesitant to engage with arts and culture during the Covid-19 pandemic versus other groups, data shows.

Despite this, the pandemic has also made Māori feel more positive about their relationship with the arts versus the general population.

Māori arts leaders say many Māori are anxious to return to live events. But they believe Māori arts will be critical to building a new identity as a country in a world where vaccination certificates are in place.

“Everyone enjoys kapa haka,” said Carl Ross, chief executive of Te Matatini, the national kapa haka festival. “Coming together and rebuilding the nation is going to be so important.”

READ MORE:

* Te Matatini postponed again, to 2023

* Inter-prison kapa haka competition reconnects inmates to their culture

* Under threat from Covid-19, safeguards rolled out for indigenous arts



Te Matatini postponed its event scheduled for next year after taking specialist advice from Māori health experts. It will now be held in February 2023 at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Te Matatini Society Incorporated Te Matatini postponed its 2022 festival to 2023 after its staff spoke with Māori health experts.

Ross said the support the Government had given to Māori arts and culture over the past year was historic. The pandemic had a great impact on Te Matatini’s participants, who could not practice and sing together for weeks on end, as they usually would before heading to the big stage.

In a survey of its performers, more than a third said they were anxious and not wanting to hold the festival, while about 70 per cent were nervous to come to Auckland and wanted the festival postponed.

But more than 80 per cent of performers agreed with the implementation of vaccine certificates. Te Matatini’s main priority was to postpone, so it could hold the event safely with health measures in place, including to protect at-risk kuia and kaumātua, Ross said.

Te Matatini Society Incorporated Māori arts and culture will be critical to the rebuild of Aotearoa, says Carl Ross, chief executive of Te Matatini.

A Creative New Zealand report from 2020 found 80 per cent of Māori engaged with the arts, versus 86 per cent in 2017. This six per cent fall compared to only a 5 per cent drop in engagement for the general population.

But Māori still engaged with the arts at higher levels than the general population – only 75 per cent of all of Aotearoa said they engaged with the arts versus 80 per cent for Māori.

Despite the drop in engagement, Māori also reported feeling more positive about their relationship with the arts.

“Engagement with Māori cultural activity is always something we want to increase, and something we work towards in the mahi we do,” said Polly O’Brien​, Manatū Taonga acting deputy chief executive for policy.

TE MATATINI SOCIETY INCORPORATED Data shows that engagement with Māori arts and culture was severely affected by Covid-19 – but there are positive signs, with many saying they would attend a marae in alert level 1.

The ministry’s own, separate research showed that over a three-month period from July last year, 6 per cent of Kiwis aged over 18 listened to an iwi radio or attended a Māori cultural festival, 9 per cent attended Māori performing arts, 7 per cent attended Māori visual arts, and 12 per cent visited a marae.

O’Brien said those figures did not show low engagement. If alert level 1 was in place, 27 per cent of Kiwis said they intended to visit a marae over the next year.

The ministry earlier prioritised funding for many projects led by Māori that were designed to encourage engagement with Māori culture. That included additional support to Te Matatini and $20 million for Māori communities to safeguard at-risk mātauranga from the ongoing threat of Covid-19. The latter funding would go towards at least 18 initiatives over two years.

STUFF If you haven’t had a Covid-19 jab yet, you may be worried about side effects in the long term.

“Connecting all New Zealanders with Māori culture is and has been a priority of the ministry for a long time, as well as supporting iwi and hapū aspirations, and partnering with iwi and Māori,” O’Brien said.

Ross said Māori art forms including kapa haka contributed to social wellness, and it was critical Māori continued to be at decision-making tables in government regarding arts and culture, so they could come up with community-led solutions.

Māori represent about 16.7 per cent of Aotearoa’s population.