Large Māori carving in Lyttelton Harbour destroyed by vandals

Kōauau o Tāne Whakapiripiri statue at Pony Point, Cass Bay, before it was destroyed by vandals at the weekend.

Police are investigating after a large carved pou (post) marking a historic location near Christchurch was vandalised.

Kōauau o Tāne Whakapiripiri, at Ōtūherekio near Cass Bay, was destroyed over the weekend, likely on Saturday night.

Police confirmed on Monday they had received a report of wilful damage to the pou whenua at Pony Point Reserve and wanted to hear from anyone with information.

It is understood the track was busy on Saturday, and that it was likely destroyed sometime on Saturday night.

Photographs showing the statue in pieces are circulating on social media, with many commenters calling the vandalism an act of hate and racism.

The loose remains have since been removed, leaving just one chunk of the tōtara sculpture, and the damaged metal base and plaque.

The pou was installed to mark a modern boundary between Rāpaki territory and the post treaty document Kemp’s Deed, and a spot where Māori called (karanga) guests onto the marae, a 2012 Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu publication says.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The sculpture was destroyed in an act of vandalism over the weekend.

“This is an experimental pou as it has a flute-like function built into it that should sound in the easterly wind.”

The traditional Māori carving (whakairo) was created by students and tutor Caine Tauwhare from the Whakaraupō Carving Centre Trust in Lyttelton, which teaches the traditional art using stories, mythologies, history and tikanga.

“We need to put more markers in the ground to give significance to the sites where our ancestors, both Māori and European, met, traded and lived,” Caine told Te Pānui Rūnaka after its installation.

“This is something all people in Aotearoa can be proud of.”

Deputy mayor at the time Ngaire Button accepted the gifting on behalf of the city council.

“Placing the pou is a way of celebrating the goodwill and sharing between Pākehā and Māori that happened in early colonial times and this is a genuine bicultural acknowledgement of the histories of Christchurch and the harbour basin,” Button said.

Stuff has sought comment from Ngāi Tahu and Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke, the Christchurch City Council, and the Whakaraupo Carving Centre Trust.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 211107/6722. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.