An apology and $177 million in financial redress as Ngāti Maniapoto settles with the Crown

Covid-19 prevented Ngāti Maniapoto gathering to recognise the Deed of Settlement signing but Maniapoto Māori Trust Board chairman Keith Ikin said an event will be held when the country reaches alert level 1.

Ngāti Maniapoto has signed its Deed of Settlement with the Crown bringing and end to a 30-year process.

Covid-19 restrictions prevented the iwi from holding a special ceremony with the Crown in the King Country as planned earlier this year.

Instead, the settlement was signed by the Minister of Treaty Negotiations Andrew Little in Wellington and by the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board members in their home bubbles in the King Country in recent weeks.

The settlement package included financial redress worth about $177 million.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Keith Ikin initialling the Deed of Settlement in Wellington in 2020. It was then presented to the iwi at various hui in 2021 and finally signed in November.

It would provide relationship agreements with various Crown agencies, transferring 36 sites back to Maniapoto as cultural redress. The iwi would have first right to purchase Crown land in the future.

The settlement will give recognition by the Crown of the Maniapoto story, the Treaty breaches inflicted on their people and land and a formal apology for those breaches.

Ikin said it had been a long journey and he commended whānau who had been committed to the Waitangi Tribunal process over the past three decades.

”At the forefront of our thoughts are those who committed to this settlement over many years, who are no longer with us today.

“No settlement will ever compensate for the mamae we have endured for many generations.

“We reflect on the courage and sacrifice of our tūpuna and the generations of our people who have gone before us.

“We held fast to our mana whakahaere and achieved a relationship with the Crown that reflected the expectations our forebears set out in their signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, within Te Ōhākī Tapu and within the Kawenata of 1903.”

A bill will now be introduced and read three times in Parliament before being officially made a law.

Once legislated, all financial, commercial and cultural redress will be transferred to the post settlement governance entity which will manage the Treaty settlement, Te Nehenehenui Trust.

Ikin said although the iwi could not join in person to mark the significant occasion, a ceremony will be held with the Crown in the Maniapoto rohe when the country reached alert level 1.

“We believe this significant day should be inclusive.

“The transition from signing to setting out our future direction, is a critical time for all of our whānau.

“A key focus is to engage with our people on a five-year plan to provide understanding and clarity on the direction.”