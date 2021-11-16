Initiative creates platform to highlight barriers some whānau experience in social sector

Manaaki Tairāwhiti project lead Leslynne Jackson (centre, glasses), of Gisborne-based Manaaki Tairawhiti, celebrates with other groups that were part of the NZ GovTech Accelerator Programme, after the iwi-led initiative she's part of received $50,000 from the Westpac Aotearoa Government Innovation Fund.

Aotearoa spends nearly $50 billion on social security – but this doesn't always reflect what whānau truly need, an iwi-based initative says.

That’s why Gisborne-based Manaaki Tairāwhiti, a group made up of local iwi and social cross-sector leaders, are working on a project called Urungi, to change that.

Manaaki Tairāwhiti’s project lead, Leslynne Jackson, said the team was building a tool that “communicates the experiences of whānau to social sector decision-makers in real-time, highlighting the barriers put in place by the system as well as what whānau needs aren't being met”.

The group was one of several that were part of start-up incubator Creative HQ's NZ GovTech Accelerator Programme. The programme takes projects and staff from local and central government agencies, and helps them to solve the causes of some of Aotearoa’s biggest problems.

Presenting Urungi on Tuesday at Parliament's Banquet Hall, the initiative was surprised with $50,000 from the Westpac Aotearoa Government Innovation Fund to help with the project.

Manaaki Tairāwhiti had created Urungi, which means to steer, as a platform that could help collect data on “whānau needs as described by whānau themselves and not the system” in a fast and easy way, she said.

Working with the Ministry of Social Development, the initiative has people they call frontline navigators who work with whānau, documenting their experiences.

“Our manaaki navigators are our community's earpiece.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Manaaki Tairāwhiti’s project lead Leslynne Jackson says it is working on a project called Urungi, a tool that “communicates the experiences of whānau to social sector decision-makers in real-time, highlighting the barriers put in place by the system as well as what whānau needs aren't being met”.

Social problems could not be solved if the experiences of those who experienced them could not be understood, Jackson said.

“Urungi raises up the voices of whānau and will help decision makers by evidencing the actual performance of the social service system."

Westpac NZ's head of public sector and innovation fund chair Brent Chalmers said “witnessing the amazing work of these teams of innovators up-close is really inspiring for us, but it also reminds us of the many environmental and social challenges we face as we recover from Covid-19.”

Those challenges has also led to a $1 million funding pool to drive innovation around financing and encourage the decarbonisation of Aotearoa.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington Paranormal’s Officer O’Leary was the MC of the event at Parliament on Tuesday evening.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face, both in Aotearoa and around the world. Our customers and communities are demanding action on climate issues, and we’re working together with them by providing the funding,” Chalmers said.

Applications for the $1m Decarbonisation Fund will close next February, and an announcement on final allocations will be made in mid-2022. More information about the Innovation Fund can be found here.