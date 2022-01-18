Opera singing Invercargill teacher speaks six languages and learning a seventh

Invercargill's Te Wharekura o Arowhenua school music teacher Rewi Pene, who sings opera and speaks multiple languages, is passing on his knowledge to young Maori students.

Invercargill school teacher Rewi Pene can speak six languages, he’s learning a seventh and is an accomplished opera singer to boot.

Raised in a Māori speaking household in the far north, he is now imparting his love of languages and music onto students at the Maori-speaking Te Wharekura o Arowhenua school in Invercargill.

A music teacher at the school, Pene said he was a fluent Māori and English speaker from a young age and later obtained a “good working knowledge” of the German, French, Italian and Spanish languages and could hold conversations in all.

Now learning how to do sign language, Pene said he never set out to learn seven languages, but it happened largely due to his love of singing and the fact he was bilingual, with Māori his first language and English coming soon after.

He grew up in a musical household and moved to Invercargill with his family at a young age, where he attended Verdon College and came under the tutelage of music teacher Di Lenihan.

Lenihan encouraged him to pursue music and he went on to sing in the New Zealand Secondary Students Choir and New Zealand Youth Choir and later sang in concerts in New Zealand and overseas.

He has since decided to “repay the favour” and for the past two years has been teaching music to young Maori at Te Wharekura o Arowhenua.

“I want to give them a love of music which is what Di Lenihan did for me”.

Singing opera had required him to learn the European languages of the song’s composers.

“You have to learn how to pronounce the words correctly because people spot a fake,” he said.

And having Māori as his first language helped.

“When you speak Māori the vowel sounds are very similar to the vowel sounds of Italian, Spanish and German. They are very bright coloured sounds you are creating.”

He had learned German because he started singing German in a choir, he learned French so he could sing opera songs in French, he learned Italian at Otago University and he learned Spanish during a New Zealand Youth Choir tour to Spain.

The hard part was to keep the knowledge learned, with the only way of doing so by continuing to speak the languages, he said.

Given he had not done so, he was not fluent but could still hold conversations in the four European languages.

“You have to speak them all the time because if you don’t maintain conversations you will forget words and patterns.”

The best way to learn a language was by finding someone that spoke fluently and learning from them, so as to pick up the language’s idioms and nuances, he said.

“The secret is to learn how a young child learns, from listening, copying and doing.”