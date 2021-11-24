Iwi plans to build a green future for Murihiku

Speaking about the impacts of climate change, Tā Tipene O’Regan says: “If we are not going to change to hydrogen power, then what the hell are we going to do?”

Murihiku Regeneration hope to create more than 5000 jobs in Southland in the next five to 10 years as the region transitions towards a green economy.

Programme director and Hokonui Rūnanga executive co-ordinator Terry Nicholas said it would do this through projects like the Te Tapu o Tāne native nursery, seaweed farming, new ways of using food and fibre and possibly even the world's largest hydrogen power production plant.

The four Papatipu Rūnanga of Murihiku have also launched the Te Ara Aukate Kore (pathways without barriers) programme in partnership with the Ministry of Education to ensure their rangatahi are ready for the change, with the skills and knowledge that will be needed for the future they envision.

With the firm belief that science and innovation will drive the region’s success, the collective hosted a Science and Innovation Wānanga in Invercargill on Wednesday.

Murihiku Regeneration was set up in the wake of Rio Tinto’s announcement that it would close the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter at Tiwai Point – one of the region’s largest employers and exporters – at the end of 2024.

Much of the conversation on Wednesday was around opportunities in the hydrogen industry, which would be a good fit for Tiwai Point, given the deep basin in Bluff Harbour and the steady supply of green electricity from the Manapouri hydro scheme – which currently powers the smelter.

Meridian Energy development general manager Guy Waipara and Contact Energy general manager of strategy James Flannery shared their partnership plans for a possible hydrogen plant.

The two believed the 600 megawatt-plant could be up and running by 2025.

A three-part feasibility study has already been completed and a request for proposals to build and develop infrastructure on the land at Tiwai Point will go out in December, before the companies make a final investment decision in late 2023.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods and Murihiku Regeneration programme director Terry Nicholas check out the hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo SUV car – one of only two in the country. It was used for demonstrations at five schools on Tuesday.

Pointing to the impacts of climate change, upoko (head) Tā Tipene O’Regan said the South Island and Aotearoa needed to make a transformation that decarbonised the economy and solved the challenge of environmental destruction.

Hydrogen would help meet domestic emission targets “and we could export it to a world that’s crying our for green hydrogen", he said.

Green energy would be a point of difference because much of the hydrogen being produced elsewhere was still using fossil fuels – but a plant a Tiwai Point would be able to draw on the Manapouri hydro scheme, which currently powers the smelter.

Fortescue Future Industries director Felicity Underhill – a former Southlander – said the company was working through how hydrogen could be certified to assure theirs came from the greenest source.

Fortescue is building a portfolio of green energy and green hydrogen projects around the world and founder Dr Andrew Forrest is keen to add Southland to the list.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Speaking via a pre-recorded message, Fortescue Future Industries chairman Andrew Forrest said the green industrial revolution had already started, and Southland had the opportunity to be at the forefront.

Speaking in a pre-recorded message from London after attending COP 26, Forrest said demand for hydrogen would only grow as industries started switching their fuels.

The focus would be to find solutions for the highest carbonised industries like heavy transport, ships and rail, he said.

Hydrogen-powered trucks and buses are already being used in the North Island, but South Island businesses could not do so without a steady supply of fuel.

University of Otago professor Sally Brooker spoke about the research partnerships being established in New Zealand.

Beyond transport, hydrogen could also be used to heat homes, cook, and produce more climate-friendly fertiliser, she said.

Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods said the Government was committed to building environmental, economic and social resilience in Southland – regardless of whether the smelter closed or not.

“Southland has been here far too many times. Southlanders deserve certainty about their future.”