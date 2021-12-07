Online bookstore helping share positive representations of LGBTQIA+ people

A new online bookstore aims to positively represent LGBTQIA+ and takatāpui people. From left: Theresa, Ruth, Remus (the dog) and Chelsea Adams.

Chelsea Adams reads through every single book before it reaches the shelves of her new online bookstore.

Adams, who founded the bookstore, said she often wished she had access to such books when she was growing up.

“For me, it would’ve set me on the path of ‘this is fine’, ‘it’s OK to feel like this, it’s OK to be a bit different... It’s not something to be afraid or fight against’… It’s what I needed as a teenager.”

READ MORE:

* Out Here: An Anthology of Takatāpui and LGBTQIA+ writers from Aotearoa

* Local writer joins Pukapuka Talks session, Out Here in Whakatū

* How teachers are making classrooms safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ students



The Kāpiti-based team members have various full-time jobs in the arts sector, health and hospitality, and the bookstore is a “passion project”.

Adams said they saw a need for more positive representation of Rainbow people that was easily accessible in Aotearoa – without high shipping costs and months of wait time.

“We wanted books that didn’t focus solely on the trauma of coming out, because there’s so much more to life than just the trauma that comes with being queer.”

Complex experiences such as gender dysphoria, which was often difficult for those who did not experience it to understand, were made accessible through text.

Chelsea Adams/Supplied The bookstore aims to make LGBTQIA+ books easily accessible to people across Aotearoa.

In another book – The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune – Adams said there was mention of the main character being gay “in the same sentence that it’s mentioned they have brown hair”.

A lot of the books normalised gender diversity without necessarily making it the focus of the story.

Many of the authors were from overseas, but Adams hoped to introduce more local writers.

A portion of each book sold would also be donated to a charity helping LGBTQIA+ and takatāpui youth. Currently, donations were given to Gender Minorities Aotearoa.

Adams said she read through each story to ensure she could include robust content warnings for any book that may “cause more harm than good”.

Supplied The Alphabet Book Club wants to share stories of people thriving.

The bookstore had received a steady flow of orders, and she knew more people were becoming aware of it as their first hate mail had arrived in their inbox too.

“We knew not everybody was going to be excited about a LGBTQIA+ bookstore,” Adams said, while noting most encouraging was the positive feedback from families.

One family said their child was in the process of navigating their gender identity when the bookstore launched “at the perfect time”.

“I think that’s amazing – that’s the reason why we’re doing this.”

Adams had another goal in mind too: to lower youth suicide rates, which disproportionately represented queer youth.

“If you’ve got positive representation and stories of people thriving rather than just being beaten down my life, that’ll help,” she said.

She believed everybody could benefit from reading “outside of their lived experience”.

“It gives you a way of accessing a life that you don’t personally live, which I think is a wonderful thing about books in general.”

Where to get help for the LGBTQI+ community