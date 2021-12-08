Mana whenua rep: 3 Waters reform debate divisive and harmful

A mana whenua representative has labeled language used by opponents of the Government’s 3 Waters reform as divisive and harmful.

Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark put up a notice of motion at a meeting on Tuesday suggesting the council accept an invitation to join a new 3 Waters advocacy group.

The group plans to “push back” on the Government’s 3 Waters reform and come up with alternative options.

Evelyn Cook, who is a Waihopai Runaka appointee on the council committee, took exception to some wording in Clark’s notice of motion.

Clark listed mana whenua’s involvement in the co-governance of the planned new water entities as one of the concerns many councils had.

He suggested it further undermined local control over water assets.

However, Cook refuted that.

“We are local, we have been local for more than 1200 years. We are also ratepayers, and we are also business investors.

“I think that the characterisation of us as being ‘other’ is actually really harmful to the debate that we are having.”

She urged groups to think again about their terminology and what they use it for because she felt it was very divisive.

Cook added mana whenua will be represented on the entity boards by people who were well-placed to do the job, whether it be lawyers, doctors, politicians.

“Just because they are brown doesn’t mean to say that they don’t have acumen. They are going to have an invested interest in the communities they come from, we should see this as progress.”

Clark said there was no suggestion mana whenua should not have a voice, he said the conjecture was around the size of that voice.

He said under the current model the South Island entity would have 12 votes in total. Six votes would go to 21 councils, which represent about 1.2 million people, and the other six votes to Ngāi Tahu, which represents about 50,000 people, Clark said.

He said all significant decisions made by the new South Island water entity would need to have a 75 percent stakeholder approval, which Clark said put mana whenua in a position where it could veto anything.

If there were 12 votes, the split could instead be 9-3, Clark said.

“I’m just reflecting what I am hearing from other Mayors. Everybody tip-toes around this issue because there is an unease talking about it, but you need to put it on the table to be able to deal with it.”

Clark’s notice of motion to join the new advocacy group was eventually shot down in a 9-6 vote.

Cook and fellow mana whenua appointee Pania Coote, along with Crs Alex Crackett, Darren Ludlow, Lindsay Abbott, Lesley Soper, Marcus Lush, Rebecca Amundsen, and Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt voted against the council joining the advocacy group.

Those in favour were Clark, and Crs Ian Pottinger, Nigel Skelt, Alan Arnold, Peter Kett, and Graham Lewis.

Pottinger, who is chair of the infrastructure committee, said talk about governance and iwi involvement was overstated. That was not the concern when it came to the 3 Waters reform.

He said the main concern was about assets being stripped away from councils by the Government.

Pottinger was worried that a future Government could privatise those water assets if they wished.

He was disappointed his council declined the invitation to join the new advocacy group. He felt a $15,000 contribution for the campaign to help fight for the ratepayers’ $1.3 billion in assets would have been a wise move.

“I’m extremely disappointed people didn’t care about Invercargill’s assets and water services by not giving [the advocacy group] a chance.”