Marlborough Māori reach 90 per cent first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

How vaccination helps prevent the spread of Covid-19 (with te reo Māori subtitles).

Marlborough’s Māori population has reached a Covid-19 milestone with 90 per cent having had at least one vaccine dose.

The target was reached this week, while the wider Te Tauihu (top of the south) district was expected to reach 90 per cent first dose for Māori any day now, Nelson Marlborough Health said.

Manu Ora mātanga rata (GP) Dr Sara Simmons said she was thrilled to hear how many Māori were getting vaccinated.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Registered nurse Ann McAslan and Manu Ora administrator Angie Love prepare for a pop-up clinic on Thursday.

“It’s amazing, it just shows when your whānau are receiving good information they can make good decisions, and generally Māori do put the benefits of others before themselves, and getting to 90 per cent is a reflection of that,” Simmons said.

“I think in Te Tauihu, we’ve been lucky, the approach has been whānau-centred all along. But it’s taken a bit for people to separate the health information and science information, and navigating their way through that.

“So to hear people have gone out and got vaccinated is so great, for the health of not just them and their whānau but the whole community.”

The Blenheim practice had been funded to host six after-hours vaccination clinics, with the second clinic on Thursday evening.

STUFF D'Angelo Martin explains why so many Māori and Pasifika people are at the head of the Covid-19 vaccine queue.

Manu Ora was a charitable, non-profit practice aiming to provide a more flexible and collaborative service for Māori and vulnerable communities. It opened on Howick Rd in August.

“A lot of our registered whānau had said in the last month, ‘if you're doing vaccinations we’d be keen to do it’ ... our team is really open to innovating and adapting to what people need, and we’ve had really positive feedback on that,” Simmons said.

Māori were one of the most vulnerable groups when it came to infection, transmission, hospitalisation and death from Covid-19. They were also more likely to have underlying health conditions, live in unhealthy or overcrowded housing, have a low income, and struggle to access healthcare.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Dr Lorraine Eade, centre right, celebrates an agreement for Te Pataka to deliver food packages in July 2020.

Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Charitable Trust was established in February, as a collaboration between the eight iwi of Te Tauihu, to help whānau thrive despite the challenges.

The trust’s pouwhakahaere rauemi (operations manager) Dr Lorraine Eade said the trust had been working towards the 90 per cent goal for months, with help from health agencies, Te Piki Oranga and Ngāti Rarua Hauora.

“We couldn’t have done it if people were working in silos. All this collaboration has made quite an impact. I just want to give a big mihi to everybody for getting us across the line,” Eade said.

Supplied Ngāti Rangatahi aim to boost vaccination numbers in young Māori in the top of the south. From left, Tuakana Tuira, Louis Pinker-Meihana, Maia Sainty, Te Ao Mārama Nepia, Māreikura Nepia.

“It’s awesome to get to this point ... 90 per cent is fantastic.

“But we’ve still got a wee way to go. I would love to see us get to 100 per cent.”

Leading into Christmas she urged everyone to keep up the precautionary habits of wearing masks, scanning in, getting tested, “and just looking after each other”.

The trust’s wellness co-ordinator Vicky Thorn said being creative about how to reach people had been important, such as pop-up clinics, home visits, giveaways, or Ngāti Rangatahi o Te Tauihu, a project run by young people on social media.

“Engaging rangatahi (young people) to talk to the young ones – they won't listen to me, I’m a nanny – that’s worked really well because you know they're not on the same platforms that we use,” Thorn said.

“The next stage is about preparedness, how we get our whānau prepared and what the support mechanisms needed are if they have to go into isolation.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic we’ve reached that mark. But we’re not going to take our foot off the pedal yet.”

At the 1pm update on Thursday, Nelson Marlborough Health was 1527 vaccine doses short of reaching the 90 per cent fully vaccinated mark.

New Zealand as a whole officially reached the 90 per cent double dose mark on Thursday.

The Rangatahi Wairau Vaccination Clinic is on Saturday, December 18, 10am to 1.30pm, 48 Market St, Blenheim

The Rangatahi Whakatu Vaccination Clinic is on Saturday, December 18, 11am to 3.30pm, Greenmeadows Community Centre, 491 Main Rd, Stoke, Nelson.