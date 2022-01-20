Paddle for Pippy fundraising waka ama event to launch on Saturday

Philippa (Pip) Tavite, whose friends and family are fundraising to cover the cost of unfunded drugs to help her fight bowel cancer. That fundraising includes the chance to paddle waka for a donation off Tāhunanui Beach on Saturday.

Waka are set to take to the water off Tāhunanui Beach on Saturday as part of an all-day “Paddle for Pippy” event to raise money to cover unfunded cancer drugs for Nelson woman Philippa (Pip) Tavite.

A long-time waka ama participant, Tavite was diagnosed with bowel cancer in September, aged 48. Tavite, Te Aupōuri and Te Rarawa, has since thrown her all into fighting the disease and has started chemotherapy.

That fight is set to include other treatments including Avastin, a drug not fully funded in New Zealand to treat metastatic bowel cancer.

Family and friends of Tavite have rallied, aiming to raise up to $100,000 meet the costs of her unfunded treatments. A Givealittle page set up by Tavite’s daughter, Maddy, raised just under $30,600. Other funds came from Victory Boxing, which donated fees from a fundraising session, a greenstone raffle, a community bike ride and two hāngī – one by the team at Whakatū Marae, where Tavite worked as a Whānau Ora navigator, and another by Helen Carew, of 3Ts catering.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Philippa (Pip) Tavite, left, and her mother, Raeleen (Rae) Jenkins, are staying positive as Tavite battles bowel cancer.

Tavite said the hāngī by Carew raised $2500, helping to bring the fundraising total to more than $40,000.

“It’s pretty amazing.”

Last week, Nelson members of the international Red Hat Society had a morning tea at Broadgreen Historic House to raise funds for Tavite, who had joined as a Pink Hatter.

Tavite’s mother, Raeleen (Rae) Jenkins, a Nelson Red Hatter herself, said $600 had been deposited for her daughter’s treatments after the morning tea.

“From 24 ladies, it was very successful,” Jenkins said.

The Paddle for Pippy fundraiser was originally scheduled to be held in early December, but an outbreak of Covid-19 in late November prompted its postponement until Saturday.

Set to run from sunrise to sunset, members the Tavite's Katcha Whaea​ Waka Ama team along with fellow paddlers from Maitahi club will have waka on the water that people can experience for a donation. The waka are a key attraction of the event, which will also include food for koha and $5 tickets for a raffle of six large hampers.