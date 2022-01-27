Teaching of New Zealand history in schools delayed by a year

Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi) will be part of the Aotearoa history curriculum, which now won't be taught to year 1 to 10 students until 2023.

Schools will not be required to teach Aotearoa’s history until 2023 to give them longer to implement the new curriculum while navigating disruptions caused by Covid-19.

In response to growing demand from Kiwis, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in September 2019 that all schools and kura would be expected to start teaching the country's history to year 0 to 10 students by 2022.

But a year-long delay has been confirmed after public reservations about the finer details of the draft that drew in more than 4000 submissions. It is now due to be finalised early this year.

Ngāi Tahu kaumātua Tā Tipene O’Regan, who sat on the advisory panel to the ministry creating the curriculum, said the “fact that it’s being debated is wonderful, but I'm anxious about how it will emerge”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tā Tipene O’Regan says Aotearoa’s history and the relationship between Māori and Pākehā is more nuanced than a “goodie and baddie” narrative.

He was initially concerned that the curriculum change would replace “one unsatisfactory narrative with another” about “goodies and baddies and Māori victim, Pākehā oppressor”.

“The interrelationship of Māori and Pākehā is much more nuanced than this standard division that we have ... [it] is conventional to talk and blame everything on colonialism.”

He believed a “certain amount of dissatisfaction” had stalled the roll-out, and the final curriculum could take years to have any effect on society.

The iwi would be “quite heavily involved” in what it would look like in Te Waipounamu (the South Island), he said.

JO MOIR/STUFF NZ History Teachers’ Association chair Graeme Ball talks to the Maori Affairs select committee about the need for teaching the country’s colonial history in schools. (First published June 20, 2018).

New Zealand History Teachers’ Association chairman Graeme Ball has been pushing for the nation's history to be taught in schools for years, but agreed with delaying the launch because there was already “too much pressure on schools” during the pandemic.

A lot of hapū and iwi might not be ready for it either, he said.

Also involved in the curriculum design, Ball said the latest version allowed schools to adapt the curriculum to key events in their regions.

Creating a curriculum was a long process, he said, and this was the first time it set expectations for primary and intermediate teachers to teach the nation’s history.

Supplied Ministry of Education deputy secretary early learning and student achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid.

He hoped the anxiety many teachers might feel – that “I don’t know this stuff so how can I teach it” – would be alleviated with professional development.

“The country is ready for it.”

Ministry of Education Te Poutāhū (Curriculum) hautū (leader) Ellen MacGregor-Reid said the release of the final curriculum content was delayed to early 2022 due to Covid-19 disruptions over the past two years, and schools and kura would not be required to teach it until a year later.

The draft content was developed by an expert panel before being tested with a wider reference group, Ohu Matua. This group was made up of history experts, Māori, Pākeha, Pacific, migrant communities, disabled peoples, teachers and curriculum leaders.

It was tested in 2021 in staffrooms and classrooms, and underwent public consultation between February and May 2021.

Schools and kura would be supported during 2022 to access the resources they needed, and would have funding to involve iwi and hapū in developing region specific information. The new content would start being taught from 2023.

In 2015, Ōtorohanga College students petitioned for more education in schools about the Land Wars, one of the bloodiest of which – the 1863-64 Waikato War – happened just 20 minutes drive from their King Country school.

Hundreds gathered at Parliament's forecourt to present the 13,000-signature petition, but the ministry refused to accept it because requiring schools to teach a specific subject would be contrary to the spirit and underlying principles of the curriculum.

That stance was flipped in 2019 following another petition from history teachers, and a campaign run by Stuff in 2018.