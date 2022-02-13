'Unknown histories': How a museum curator hopes to highlight Auckland's past

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is a city of landscapes whose histories are unknown to the majority of its inhabitants, according to a local historian. She tells Rob Stock how she hopes to change that.

“They are the unknown histories," says Lucy Mackintosh​, describing how Aotearoa’s largest city suffers from a chronic case of historical amnesia.

“Ninety-five per cent of Pākehā Aucklanders wouldn’t know about them.”

Occasionally these histories explode into sight in protests that should not come as surprise, but always do, like the defiance by Pania Newton of Fletcher Building’s plans to develop intensive housing at Ihumātao on land confiscated from its owners in an act of what is now acknowledged to have been government skullduggery in 1863.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Hikoi leader Pania Newton stands in front of the Tino Rangatiratanga flag at Ihumātao.

Mackintosh, a historian of landscape, is the author of Shifting Grounds, a new history of three of the city’s most famous landscape features: Maungakiekie One Tree Hill, Stonefields Ihumātao and Pukekawa Auckland Domain.

A diverse city

These days Auckland is a super-diverse city. For every 100 residents in the 2018 Census, 42​ were born overseas.

Many more moved from the regions in search of jobs, or an education.

Of the 100 people, 53​ were Pākehā, 28​ were Asian, 15 ​were Pasifika, and 11 were Māori.

Mackintosh doesn’t blame Aucklanders for knowing so little of the history of their landscape, maunga and domains.

“I don’t think historians are very good at engaging with the land,” she says.

David White stuff.co.nz Ihumātao: Protesters gather to mark one year since police eviction sparked protests (first published December 14, 2020).

“History tends to have been approached from very high above the landscape. It’s been about the nation, or the city as a whole.”

Mackintosh, curator of history at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, chose instead “to stick rigorously to the ground, and then look up and out from there”.

She hopes her book will help Aucklanders understand “their own place in this place, and how it has become the place that it is today”.

“If it can do that, and if people get a better sense of place and the history that sits underneath the places we live in, I hope that will help them to understand things like Ihumātao when they happen, or the protests at Ōwaiwaka, or the chopping down of the tree at Maungakiekie,” she says.

Mackintosh sees fragility in the city’s historic landscapes, and the threat of bulldozers and developers as the city expands.

She still laments Britomart Point, the fort on Auckland’s waterfront that no longer exists.

Auckland Star Archive Commercial Bay and the buildings at the seaward end of Queen Street in 1859. The photographer, Bruno Hamel, was standing at the top of Jacob's Ladder near the parapet of Fort Britomart, roughly about the site of present-day Emily Place. (Auckland Star archive)

“It was important for both Māori and Pākeha, and it’s been bulldozed,” she says. “That whole sense of place there was just destroyed.”

When the Ihumātao development was prevented by the intervention of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Mackintosh sent up a prayer of thanks.

“There’s a part of me that hopes future developers might read the book and think about these things, and take histories and landscapes and place into account when they think about the next development.”

Matthew Rosenberg/Stuff Protesters face off with police at Ihumātao.

Discovering roots

I spoke to Mackintosh at a time when, hobby-style, I was struggling to satisfactorily research one of the three landscapes covered in Shifting Grounds: Maungakiekie.

The ‘histories’ I could find were published decades ago, or fragments gleaned from online, or from books predominantly focused on post-1840 history, like Graham Bush’s The History Of Epsom.

Happily, Mackintosh says: “There’s an emphasis back on the history under our feet, and I think it’s quite new for a lot of Pākehā New Zealanders.”

supplied/Stuff If you've wondered how pre-colonial Tāmaki Makorau might have looked in pre-colonial peacetime, this artist's reconstruction of the Puhinui peninsula, and the Matukutūrua stonefield gardens, and Matukutūreia Pā gives you an idea. The picture was commissioned in 1996 by the Auckland Regional Council Heritage Department, and is published in Lucy Mackintosh's book Shifting Grounds. These days the maunga now stands between factories, and the prison in Wiri.

New, but not always comfortable, even for public historians.

“I’ve got ancestors who fought in the New Zealand wars on the Pākehā side,” Mackintosh says.

“You bump into your own uncomfortable histories when you start looking at local histories. We are still trying to process that.”

Mackintosh says many Pākehā Aucklanders haven’t reckoned with their history, and “it’s been written out”.

“I still think there’s a big level of discomfort that we are just beginning to come to grips with,” she says.

At the time I spoke with Mackintosh, my relationship with Maungakiekie had been changing.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The car parks on Maungakiekie are now memories of the time when cars were allowed to drive to the summit.

Before the lockdowns began in March 2020, I was only an occasional visitor, despite living at the maunga’s foot.

The needle of Sir John Logan Campbell’s monument - “a permanent record of his admiration for the achievements and character of the great Māori people” - was a far-off thing that I glanced at once a day.

But there have been far fewer commutes for Aucklanders like me in the last two years, and far more visits to the maunga.

It offered wider horizons, a peaceful place to reflect, and a daily slope on which to preserve what fitness and strength I could.

In this I am not alone. Lockdowns seemed to bring many to the maunga.

Stuff A woman works out in the morning mist on the lower slopes of Maungakiekie.

Old couples walk there. So do young couples, packs of teenagers, individuals plugged into their phones, heavier folks trying to shed unwanted kilos, and families trailing reluctant children. Young men hone boxing on the summit. Young women record their TikToks.

It wasn’t always like this. Two days into the first lockdown, I was the only person on the road to the summit.

But as I walked, and grew to know the maunga, I found myself trying to decipher the earthworks.

Perhaps nowhere in Auckland are changes of ownership more clearly memorialised than Maungakiekie, where over centuries people have modified it to suit their needs.

Sir John’s obelisk has capped, but not erased, the earthworks of pre-colonial times.

The obelisk was erected in 1940 beside the lone pine tree he had planted to replace the lone tōtara which gave the summit its name, Te Tōtara-i-āhua, before being cut down by settlers.

Fiona Goodall/Stuff In 2000, hundreds of Aucklanders gathered to say farewell to the lone pine, which was damaged in a protest six years earlier.

It invites people to reflect on Sir John’s admiration for the Māori people, but Mackintosh says by the time of his death, his connections with Māori were “faint, distant and nostalgic”, and he had benefited more than most from their loss of land and autonomy.

“These so-called facts ... are not correct, but are still sitting there for everybody to see,” she says.

Michael Bradley/Stuff The Confederation of Māori Tribes flies an independence flag atop Maungakiekie in 2007.

An ownership struggle

Since 2014, the maunga has been held in trust for the iwi and hapū of Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau​, and the other people of Auckland​; managed by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority to “Mana Whenua world views, priorities and strong living connections”.

But some wish for ownership to change again.

“It remains the desire of Ngāti Whātua to have Maungakiekie returned to us one day,” Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei says.

The iwi, which is represented on the authority, describes the maunga it as a physical and spiritual symbol of Ngāti Whātua ki Tāmaki.

“It is the physical embodiment of superior city and town design, being one of the largest pā ever built in Aotearoa, with seven distinct towns within its vast tōtara walls supporting up to 5000 people.

“The industrial-scale gardens of the ancestress Tahuri stretched all the way to Ellerslie in the east, and the butterflies over them were likened to hovering clouds.”

Tuperiri of Te Taoū/Ngāti Whātua deposed Kiwi Tāmaki of Waiohua, taking his lands and Maungakiekie in the 1740s, the iwi says, and is buried there.

Mackintosh says the iwi of the authority are the right people to reassess monuments like the obelisk, and what to do about them, even though the authority’s decisions have not always been welcomed by all – including the 2018 decision to ban cars from the summit of Maungakiekie.

ROB STOCK/Stuff "From a distance, the obelisk appears sharp and clean, a generic object proportionately mounted on top of the volcanic cone," says landscape historian Lucy Mackintosh. "Yet up close, it offers none of the human experience Campbell was hoping for. For the person standing in front of it, the obelisk is too big to take in, with its smooth featureless lines beginning far above the line of vision."

A personal journey

When Stuff reported on the car ban in 2018, the maunga was styled as One Tree Hill (Maungakiekie). By 2020, it was Maungakiekie One Tree Hill.

David White/Stuff Cars were banned from the summit of Maungakiekie in 2018, but access can be granted for disabled people.

I tend to call it Maungakiekie these days, or Maungakiekie One Tree Hill, depending on who I’m talking to.

Like others at Stuff, I’ve been learning Te Reo, and Maungakiekie briefly became my pepeha maunga.

My fellow students and I were required to develop a pepeha, or speech introducing ourselves in Te Reo. A pepeha has a maunga, and I (naively) chose Maungakiekie because I lived, and was raising my children, in its shadow.

Being invited to adopt someone else’s cultural practice is both enlightening, and challenging, as Alison Jones spoke of in her book This Pākehā Life: An Unsettled Memoir.

I was born in an industrial city in the Midlands of England where hills had no meaning analogous to the meaning of maunga in Māori culture. Most of my ancestors were Londoners, and in the Thames Valley, if you want hills you have to build them.

I struggled with the authenticity of including a maunga in my pepeha.

Matt Dunham/AP A view of the newly built "Marble Arch Mound" after it was opened to the public next to Marble Arch in London, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. It's proved unpopular, and is to be taken down.

“When we did our pepeha, their advice to Pākehā now is not to do the maunga and the awa because, and this makes sense to me, that’s a Māori cultural association that does not apply to Pākehā,” Mackintosh says.

But regardless of ethnicity, Mackintosh says many Aucklanders have a connection with their maunga, and want to know more about the deeper histories of the city.

“Though these stories are often absent from our history books and memorials, they are important, if we are to know, understand and reckon with this city’s past.”