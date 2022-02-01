Plan to bring peace to Christchurch's red zone in honour of March 15 victims

A plot of red zoned land on the banks of the Avon River will be transformed in to a place of relaxation and reflection for March 15 survivors and relatives like Rashid Bin Omar, whose son, Tariq Omar, was killed in the mosque attacks.

Land tucked within a loop of Christchurch’s Avon River will soon be transformed into a garden to commemorate those killed in the city’s terrorist attack.

Planning has begun on the Salam (Peace) Garden that stemmed from an idea of whānau and survivors soon after the March 15, 2019 mosque attacks.

They have leased a section of red-zoned land about the size of four tennis courts between Fitzgerald Ave and Templar St, which will offer a “nice quiet place for us to sit down and reflect about our loss of loved ones”, March 15 Whānau Trust spokesman Rashid Bin Omar said.

Being near the cemetery where his son, Tariq Rashid Omar​, and other victims of the atrocity are buried was important to Omar, so he could visit the garden on the way back from visiting his grave.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Tariq Omar, 24, was killed in the shooting. His family say they are “broken”. ​​

“We asked if we can have a piece of land that is not utilised, and they said, ‘Yes, you can have the red zone’.

Part of the Empowerment Project created to offer social support to the March 15 community, the garden will utilise $5000 of council funding and the time and skills of volunteers.

For Janna Ezat, the garden project has been her way to give back to Ōtautahi-Christchurch before moving to Auckland for a “fresh start” with her husband Hazim Al-Umari and daughter Aya Al-Umari next month.

SUPPLIED Siblings Hussein Al-Umari and Aya Al-Umari in early 2018.

While she will miss Christchurch, her home of 25 years, she said it was too hard to stay after the murder of her son, Hussein Al-Umari, in the attack.

“We’ve had enough. I wanted to do something at the last moment for Christchurch because it’s my city. I will never forget Christchurch.”

Ezat, an artist, will design the calligraphy sign for the garden.

She has a vision of a sketch in mind, but is waiting to get it on paper once the garden design itself is created.

“Since I was a child I have been an artist, and everything comes quickly.”

She said she loved the garden idea, and hoped it would offer a place for relaxation and peace after all the city had been through.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Salam Garden will be on an area of land about the size of four tennis courts. Rashid Bin Omar shows Stuff where it will be.

“It’s a garden city, Christchurch, but it's been hit, so it needs [a] booster.

“In my mind, if I want to come and visit Christchurch, I will go to have peace of mind ... to sit and relax.”

Christchurch City Council parks, programmes and partnerships manager Kate Russell said the garden was still in the early feasibility and planning stages, and had not yet been presented to councillors.

Stuff Fifty-one people were killed in the terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

“We are assisting the interested members of the Muslim community to consider the different elements that could be developed.”

The group have a six-month temporary lease from Land Information New Zealand for a 2000 square metre area in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, and the council will likely continue to collaborate with the group once development begins.

The Empowerment Project received a $5000 council grant to help pay for topographic maps and to help bring the community together for planning.

The final cost of the project, as well as funding sources, are yet to be determined, and details around maintenance are yet to be decided.