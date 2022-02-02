Office for Seniors announces new fund to help prevent elder abuse in NZ

As many as 10 per cent of older people in New Zealand experience some kind of elder abuse, says Diane Turner, the Office for Seniors director.

It “affects people of all ethnicities, genders and socioeconomic groups”, she says, and “abusers are usually [people] the older person trusts and depends on”.

Age Concern New Zealand investigates an average of 10 new cases every workday, while New Zealand is facing an ageing population resulting in a greater need for caring roles and facilities.

On Tuesday, the Office for Seniors, which is administered by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), opened applications to its Elder Abuse Prevention Fund, worth $200, 000, for projects supporting the violence prevention needs of people over 65 years old in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Groups can apply for up to $25,000 and priority is given to projects and initiatives that collaborate with other organisations and community groups, and include diverse communities including Māori, Pacific, ethnic minority groups, rainbow and disabled communities.

According to the World Health Organisation, elder abuse is “a single or repeated act or lack of appropriate action occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person”.

It can come in the form of psychological, physical, financial and sexual abuse and neglect.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Malia Hamani said that a high percentage of abusers are family members. (Image description: Malia Hamani, a senior Pasifika woman is gazing downwards while speaking. She is wearing a black top, glasses and has sunglasses propped on top of her head.)

Malia Hamani is the CEO and Founder of TOA Pacific Incorporated, an organisation that advocates on behalf of Pacific seniors and family carers. She said that a “high percentage [of abusers] are family members”.

Hamani has been working with older people since 1995 and has seen many cases of abuse at care facilities such as “carers swearing at an older person in a language they don’t understand”.

She said one “old lady begged me not to make a formal complaint because I wouldn’t be with her in another case of abuse”.

In another case Hamani witnessed, a woman was singing her prayers in her language early in the morning and “was told to shut up”.

“She didn’t have any conversation with anyone in her own language, and here she was using her own language to talk to God [and] she was not allowed,” Hamani said. “Older persons who are in care facilities who don’t have visitors are liable to being neglected or abused.”

Supplied/Stuff More than 2200 cases of elder abuse are reported every year but approximately 75% of cases go unreported. (Image description: Infographic illustrating that 79% of elder abuse involves psychological abuse, 54% involves financial abuse, 19% involves physical abuse, 17% involves neglect and 1% involves sexual abuse.)

Hamani recognised that “care workers are usually not that well paid” and that the work was not easy.

She said that one act of elder abuse prevention was looking after the wellbeing of family carers.

“We need to be genuinely supportive of the family carer, because a lot of times this carer could be a daughter who may also care for [other children]. This carer is stressed to the max and [may have] a lot of other issues that come from their shortness of temper and so on.”

Alongside its commitment to Māori and Pacific people through its Te Pae Tata and Pacific Prosperity strategies, MSD says it is working to identify how to meet the needs of Asian, African, South American communities and LGBTQIA+ and disabled people.

Rainbow Wellington committee member Craig Watson said “[elder abuse] is a problem for people in retirement villages where coming out is still an issue”. He said that some retirement homes were connected to churches and when residents have come out they’ve been asked to leave.

Watson said that such stories made some members of the silver rainbow community worried about how they will be treated by carers after coming out. “It is up to aged-care facilities and aged-service providers to [publicly say] that they are supportive of the LGBT community and to be supportive of that community.”

Turner said that “these projects will help to make sure our most at-risk older people can remain safe in their homes and communities”. The funding round closes on April 1, 2022.

Finding help for elder abuse