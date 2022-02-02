Pacific vaccination efforts receive $1.5 million to boost lagging rates

The isolation period for cases and close contacts at phase two and three will be 10 and seven days respectively.

A $1.5 million injection will support booster and child vaccination efforts in the Pacific community as cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant rise.

The Government announced funding for the Prepare Pacific Community Vaccination Fund on Wednesday to increase vaccination rates that lag behind the general population.

Associate Minister of Health Aupito William Sio said it was “critical” children were vaccinated before winter.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Associate Health Minister Aupito William Sio says it’s “crucial” children are vaccinated before winter.

“We need to ensure our 5 to 11-year-old Pacific children are vaccinated and that all of our eligible Pacific peoples get their booster when they become due,” he said.

“We’ve seen overseas how fast Omicron can overwhelm healthcare systems and impact essential services. Vaccination is the first step our families can take to prepare for Omicron.”

As of Friday, January 28, 15 per cent of Pacific children had received their first dose of the vaccine, compared to 23.1 per cent of children overall.

Booster uptakes were also low compared to other communities, with 32 per cent of Pacific people due for a booster having received one compared to 42 per cent of Māori.

Sio said the Prepare Pacific Community Vaccination Fund “top up” will ensure Pacific communities have the resources to achieve the high vaccination rates.

“Omicron will challenge all of us, we will need to be ready in advance. We’ve met the challenge many times before, we must meet it again,” he said.

The fund will support Pacific community-led initiatives to encourage boosters and child vaccinations.

Pacific churches, Pacific youth groups and other groups that work with Pacific communities can apply for up to $40,000.

The fund will run until June 30, 2022, or when funds have been fully distributed.

A Covid-19 modeller is forecasting 400 daily cases of coronavirus by the end of the week, as the Omicron variant spreads throughout Aotearoa.