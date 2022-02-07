Ngā Kete to launch home detox programme in Invercargill

Mahana Manukura ā-rohe regional manager David Ihimaera and nurse Kasey Hope will lead Manawa Ora – a new alcohol and drig community withdrawal service.

Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust will be launching Invercargill's only community withdrawal service at the end of the month.

It will be the only withdrawal service available south of Dunedin, and something former addicts have been calling for since 2018.

Mandated by Ōraka Aparima Rūnaka, the trust had been offering addiction services in Southland, and now Otago, for 16 years; and chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha said these had been shaped by its users.

“We want to be a reflection of the community’s needs and voice,” she said.

The trust has been steadily expanding its services and launched a Southern-wide kaupapa Māori primary mental health and addiction service with funding from the Ministry of Health in March last year to support individuals and whānau experiencing mild to moderate mental health and addiction challenges through mana-enhancing pathways that build cultural identity and capacity.

More than 8000 people accessed Mahana – Southern Māori Mental Health and Addiction's one-on-one counselling, peer support groups, art therapy, education groups and experiential learning activities between January 1 and December 31, 2021; with 697 new referrals received during the period.

Mahana has now been recognised by the Ministry of Health as an exemplar service and will share its learnings with Access and Choice providers nationwide later this month.

Much of the trust’s work in this space was related to alcohol and cannabis, but the team were starting to deal with methamphetamine presentations on a daily basis, Wright-Tawha said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust founder and chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha says the trust’s mental health and addiction team work with individuals as well as the wider whānau impacted by drug and alcohol challenges.

When Ngā Kete started its general practice five years ago, 486 patients, or 13.6 per cent of those enrolled with He Puna Waiora Wellness Centre came to the service with opioid prescriptions, she added.

Referring to 2020 statistics, Wright-Tawha said wastewater testing showed Southland and Otago had the highest prevalence of MDMA per capita in New Zealand and the fourth-highest prevalence of cocaine use.

The region also had among the highest prevalence of fentanyl use.

Drilling down into data on offending, she found that Māori accounted for 37 per cent of possession offences nationally, despite representing just 17 per cent of the population.

“That's a huge overrepresentation of Māori,” Wright-Tawha said.

Manawa Ora (hope or breath of life) will help those who want to safely detox in their own environment.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Milton based Jamie Addison is a former meth addict and gang member who has put up his hand in the fight against the drug. He says more addiction treatment options are needed in the lower South Island. [First published in August 2018]

Providing the service in a home setting was mana-enhancing, Wright-Tawha explained, because it gave all the power to users and their families.

“The epicentre of our world is the whānau. This is a way for them to be the change they want for their whānau.”

Referrals will come from GPs or the hospital, but people will also be able to self refer before being connected with a nurse for a home based assessment.

Clients will be asked to participate in the development of an individualised 14-day treatment plan, which will include a minimum of seven nurse visits, overseen by a GP.

They’ll be asked to work with a sober support person – who could be a family member or friend – who must be on call to support throughout the two-week timeframe.

Clients will be connected to supplementary support services, like counselling, peer support or even massage therapy, and nurses will educate whānau about the process.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Mahana Manukura ā-rohe regional manager David Ihimaera and nurse Kasey Hope say offering a home-based withdrawal service is a more comfortable option for people who don’t do well with change.

“You're creating an environment for change,” Wright-Tawha said.

The programme focused on hope and transitioning back to wellness, which meant discharge plans were discussed right at the start, she said.

And the team are already working on plans to continue the service should there be a Covid-19 outbreak in the city, which may mean making sure they have digital devices for remote consultations.

With two nurses already dedicated to Manawa Ora, Wright-Tawha expected the service would be able to accommodate around 15 people every two weeks.

“It will take a while for the service to grow.”

The programme has been supported with funding from the Southern District Health Board.