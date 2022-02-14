Push for hapū ownership of Ngunguru sandspit and maunga to displace public bid

Ngāti Takapari​, Te Waiaraki​ and Ngāti Kororā​ hapū working group spokeswoman, Neta Kerepeti, says Ngunguru Sandspit and Maunga Whakairiora are of vital importance to the hapū, whose ancestors are buried there.

More than 70 hapū members are pushing for hapū ownership of a sensitive piece of Whangārei coastal land, rather than a community bid for Crown ownership.

The 69ha land includes the base of Ngunguru Sandspit, Pī Manu, the bush-clad mountain Maunga Whakairiora and Rangikorero Pā.

Community group Ngunguru Sandspit Protection Society has a conditional agreement to buy the land for $3.6 million from developer Templeton Commercial.

Malcolm Pullman/Supplied The land includes the base of the Ngunguru Sandspit and bush-clad mountain Maunga Whakairiora (top right) adding to the 83ha sandspit already bought by the Crown.

Its aim is for the land to become Crown owned, joining the 83ha of sandspit bought by the Crown in 2011, which is jointly managed by the Department of Conservation, community and tangata whenua.

In December, the society launched an online fundraiser to help raise the extra $1.5m needed to buy the land, with its information page acknowledging the land is sacred to local hapū and a rare intact Northland coastal ecosystem, supporting at-risk and endangered plants and birds.

Scott Brooks/Supplied Ngunguru Sandspit and Whakairiora Maunga includes a rare intact coastal ecosystem, supporting unusual species like a ruddy turnstone, left, from the the Arctic Circle, pictured with a New Zealand Dotterel.

The project has attracted more than $100,000 in donations.

But the initiative was a surprise to members of Ngāti Takapari​, Te Waiaraki​ and Ngāti Kororā​ hapū, whose ancestors’ blood and bones are “literally and figuratively” buried on the land, said hapū working group spokeswoman Neta Kerepeti​.

A hui-ā-hapū (hapū meeting) called on December 22 was attended by more than 45 members, and a second meeting on January 18 attracted more than 70, showing the importance of the land, she said.

The hui backed the hapū working group to push for hapū ownership of the land, with iwi Ngātiwai now also backing that push.

Denise Piper/Stuff Ngāti Takapari​, Te Waiaraki​ and Ngāti Kororā​ hapū working group spokeswoman Neta Kerepeti says the land should be owned by the three hapū.

Kerepeti said management of the land alongside DOC and the society could be discussed, but hapū ownership was key.

“Crown ownership just further alienates ancestral lands,” she said. “In this scenario, hapū have voiced resoundingly that ownership is non-negotiable.”

On the sandspit, sensitive wāhi tapu (places of cultural significance) have no barrier to stop people trampling on them, Kerepeti said.

“I’ve had to look across to that area that we know is sensitive, and see people picnicking and burying themselves – and not far beneath these recreational activities are the remains of our tīpuna [ancestors],” she said.

DOC/Supplied Department of Conservation Northland operations director Sue Reed-Thomas (right) says DOC is supportive of protection of the land – the aspiration of the parties involved. (File photo)

“I believe people care in the same way I care about the church building down the road and the public cemetery – I would be asking for the same curtsey.”

The hapū have resources within their tribal groups to buy the land, Kerepeti said.

She questioned if the Ngunguru Sandspit Protection Society did the correct due diligence before engaging its hapū trust representatives, rather than the hapū working group backed by more than 70 people.

But she said both the society and hapū have common interests and shared values.

Denise Piper/Stuff Neta Kerepeti says the land – incorporating Ngunguru Sandspit, Pī Manu, Maunga Whakairiora and Rangikorero Pā – is where her tīpuna’s blood and bones is, and where she grew up.

“We’re not too far apart but there has to be a will of minds and hearts ... There’s an opportunity for us to work together.”

The society’s executive committee met with the hapū working group just once, and the invitation is still open for a second meeting, Kerepeti said.

Chairman Jim Kilpatrick said the society would not make public statements while DOC engages with the hapū working group. Its website has been temporarily disabled.

DOC Northland operations director Sue Reed-Thomas said DOC was working with some hapū members without knowing other hapū members did not support the purchase.

Over the next three weeks, DOC will provide recommendations and advice, with the aim of reaching a common goal.

“I understand the aspirations of all parties involved is protection – DOC is supportive of this, and will do what we can to work towards the same goal,” Reed-Thomas said.

Kerepeti said the hapū working group would like to meet with the Minister of Conservation or senior staff, rather than other hapū members, as suggested.

The hapū is planning to meet on the land on February 19, with postponement dates in case of poor weather or Covid-19 restrictions.

- additional reporting Maxine Jacobs