Iwi take unprecedented stand against 'abusive' protesters who invaded marae

Taranaki whānui leader Kara Puketapu has led iwi leaders from across Aotearoa in condemning the disregard for tikanga seen at the occupation of Parliament's grounds.

In an unprecedented move, iwi leaders across Aotearoa – including the Kīngitanga and Taranaki Whānui – have condemned those occupying Parliament’s grounds, who they accuse of “flagrant disrespect of tikanga”.

During the three weeks of occupation, protesters have allegedly smashed the windows of Taranaki Whānui offices, dumped sewerage into its moana, and shouted at tamariki and kaumātua on the streets.

And last week, a group of protesters invaded Pipitea Marae and attempted to “trespass” tangata whenua, who were working with police and Māori Wardens, from their own tūrangawaewe.

GLENN MCCONNELL/Stuff Taranaki Whānui lay Te Kahu o Te Raukura, a cloak of aroha, across their whenua tūpuna around Parliament in Wellington, after protesters invaded their marae.

Iwi have gathered at marae from across the Te Ika ā Māui (the North Island) to deliver a united message in opposition to the acts of aggression and disregard for tikanga seen at the ongoing occupation of Parliament.

READ MORE:

* Wellington iwi leader calls for 'political solution' to end protests

* Wellington's tangata whenua want protesters to leave

* Hurricanes apologise for using Taranaki Land Wars to promote Chiefs match



Members of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika led the dawn ceremony from Pipitea Marae on Monday, and said their mana whenua, environment and tikanga had been trammelled by protesters and their abuse.

Kara Puketapu​, the chairman of the Taranaki Whānui’s Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, said the protesters appeared to be purposely ignorant of tikanga.

“This occupation has not been peaceful. Abusing our kuia, our koroua, our tamariki, is not peaceful. The smashing of windows in our office is not peaceful,” he said.

“The manuhiri here at these protesters have not shown good will, it is time to end this bad behaviour. It is time to end these trangressions and end the breaches of tikanga.”

Followers of Parihaka, the Taranaki Whānui laid Te Kahu o Te Raukura across their whenua tūpuna. Kura Moeahu​, the chairman of Pipitea, said Te Kahu o Te Raukura was a cloak of aroha and peace, which he hoped the protesters would take heed of.

The united message from iwi leaders across Te Ika ā Māui would publicly expose the supposed and self-proclaimed authority many protesters claim to hold over the land near Parliament.

George Block/Stuff Protesters at Parliament on the morning of February 27.

For weeks, protesters have been claiming mana whenua status over the grounds, attempting to “trespass” journalists, police and government officials – many of them tangata whenua themselves.

Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha​ said it should now be clear, “enough is enough”.

“This message will be powerful and will get to the protesters. Those who don’t want to listen, won’t listen to anything,” he said.

Moeahu​ said Taranaki Whānui had never needed to take such a public stand before, invoking Te Kahu o Te Raukura in resposne to protest.

“Lay the peace, be calm. We are not asking our manuhiri to leave, as everyone has a right to protest. But show some respect to our whenua, moana and especially the people who live in Wellington,” he said.

The Kīngitanga and Ngā Iwi o Taranaki joined the Wellington-based Taranaki Whānui, Te Ātiawa, in condemning the protesters' breaches of tikanga and calling for peace.