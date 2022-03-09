Mobility parking complaint reaches settlement six years later

Mobility parking activist Lee Warn is taking some big companies to the Human Rights Commission because of the misuse of mobility parking at their stores.

A mobility parking complaint against the Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) finally reached a settlement six years after the complaint was first made. However, the DHB was still in breach of the settlement a year later.

Lee Warn made a complaint in 2014 over the ADHB not monitoring and enforcing proper rules for mobility parking at Auckland City Hospital.

Warn, who is a T12 paraplegic and uses a wheelchair, said mobility parking was about giving freedom to people who needed the accessible car parks.

“If you can’t get in the car park, you go home instead; you can’t go out and do what you want to do,” the Auckland resident said.

In 2016, after no resolution from the Auckland DHB, Warn made a complaint to the Human Rights Commission, then applied to the Office of Human Rights Proceedings in 2017.

A settlement was reached in August 2020.

When a complaint is made to the Human Rights Commission under the Human Rights Act, the commission will attempt to facilitate a mediation between the parties, said Nicole Browne​, senior solicitor at the Office of Human Rights Proceedings.

If one party does not want to mediate or the mediation does not result in a resolution, the file will be closed and the complainant can choose to bring a claim in the Human Rights Review Tribunal, where complainants can represent themselves or apply to the Office of Human Rights Proceedings for free legal representation.

"There are specific criteria we have to take into account when reviewing an application, including how likely it is to be successful and whether it would be a good use of public resources for us to take the case," Browne said.

"We stand behind Lee’s claim for accessible parking and have been acting for him since he applied in 2017."

The ADHB has agreed to:

Ensure that parking officers monitored the use of the parks for a minimum of 40 hours a week

Establish a process for the public and staff to report breaches to dedicated cashiers

Enforce breaches when they occur, through the use of warnings and, if necessary, towing

“I feel happy that it’s reached a conclusion that will help other mobility permit users,” said Warn.

But despite the settlement being a “step towards the right direction”, Warn was still waiting to read a three-month report from the DHB which will review if towing, ticketing and monitoring of the car parks was actually happening.

The DHB had been in breach of the settlement agreement since the start of 2021, but progress at the end of 2021 indicated the DHB had a fresh commitment to ensuring access for disabled people visiting the hospital.

“This settlement is an important recognition that members of the New Zealand disabled community have a right to access services. It is required by the law,” said Michael Timmins, director for Human Rights Proceedings.

“Access to healthcare is critically important to the disabled community and it’s fundamental that this is recognised,” Timmins said.

Warn said work to make mobility car parks more accessible and actually benefit the people who need them was a “very slow train”.

“Making sure at the end of the day that accessible car parking is just that … it’s just not good enough right now, it could be better.”

The ADHB was approached for comment regarding the mobility parking enforcement programme and compliance report, but didn’t respond in time for publication deadline.