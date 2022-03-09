March 15 victims launch peace and unity events to show terrorist 'utterly failed' to spread hate

Islamic Calligraphy by Muhammad Waqas is on display at An Nur Masjid this week to commemorate March 15 tragedy.

The March 15 Whānau Trust has chosen to mark the anniversary of the Christchurch terror attack by raising awareness of “the most misunderstood religion in the world”.

Islamic Awareness Week leads up to March 15, which this year marks three years since a terrorist killed 51 Muslims and injured dozens more at two Christchurch mosques.

For the week following March 15, the Sakinah Community Trust is launching its first Unity Week, aiming to show Kiwis “great things happen when we are together and united”, trust chairwoman Hamimah Tuyan said.

The weeks include a number of community-led initiatives aimed at encouraging people to show support for the Muslim community, and promote unity.

READ MORE:

* Painful blisters but lots of love - terror attack survivor nears halfway mark of his epic journey

* How I unlearnt Islamophobia

* Manaakitanga the theme for Islamic Awareness Week in Invercargill



Chris Skelton/Stuff This week is Islamic Awareness Week, started by the March 15 Whānau Trust to commemorate the terrorist attack on An Nur Masjid, pictured, and Linwood mosque.

In a speech launching Islamic Awareness Week at the weekend, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel reminded attendees of the Call to Prayer one week after the attack, when thousands in the wider community came, uninvited, to show their support.

“It was the most powerful expression of solidarity I have ever witnessed.”

This year the survivors' community did not want national remembrance services like those held on 2019 and 2021, and the one cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Instead, they had developed Islamic Awareness Week and Unity week, two events that Lianne Dalziel said she hoped would become permanent fixtures on the Ōtautahi calender.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Rashid Bin Omar, whose son Tariq Omar was killed in the mosque attacks, wants the Islamic Awareness Week to spread peace, unity and love.

March 15 Whānau Trust spokesman Rashid Bin Omar said Islamic Awareness Week aimed to spread peace, unity, and love, as opposed to the attacker’s aim to spread hate.

“The terrorist utterly failed. Three years later, here we are standing in the same mosque to honour the shuhaha (deceased), continue their legacy and remember the aroha and empathy that we received from the entire [country].”

The week involves an Islamic art exhibition, speakers, children’s events, peace walks, and feeding the hungry.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Hisham Al Zarzour, pictured with his daughter Ruaa, 3, tries to replace thoughts of March 15 with positive things.

Injured victim Hisham Al Zarzour – who still suffers pain from his hand injuries from that day at An Nur Masjid – supported the awareness week.

“It would give more open thinking. It’s a good way to stay together. When you don’t know about [Islam], there’s sometimes not good ideas.”

Al Zarzour was still haunted by that day, and he tried not to remember.

“We can remember the people, but for me to remember the 15th of March day....I live with the memories in my dreams almost every night.

“Because of that, I try to avoid thinking of the bad things, but the good things in my head and try to see the positive things happening.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Calligraphy artist Muhammad Waqas with his wife Sameera Waqas, who is also an artist.

An exhibition of 20 artworks by Islamic calligraphy artist Muhammad Waqas was on display at An Nur this week.

He was happy to finally be able to bring one of his works, 51, that was formerly displayed in parliament, to Christchurch and meet the survivors for the first time.

“They were quite emotional to see that painting and finding the names of loved ones in the painting.”

He gifted large prints of the artwork – which illustrates peace, love and unity translated in the 10 different languages of those killed – to all the bereaved families.

One family told him, as he met them for the first time this week, “This is a national treasure and if you ever want to donate this painting, give it to Christchurch”.

He hopes to exhibit in other regions before doing just that.

One of his paintings uses Quranic words meaning “there is ease after every hardship” – fitting for a community who has been through such pain.

Waqas hoped Islamic art, with a 2000-year-long history, would finally be celebrated in Aotearoa like other parts of the world.

Supplied Auckland imam and Muslim scholar Sheikh Rafat Najm says Islam is the most misunderstood religion in the world.

Auckland imam and Muslim scholar Sheikh Rafat Najm – who is doing an online speech for Islamic Awareness Week – hoped the event would help people understand “the most misunderstood religion in the world”.

“It has been misunderstood by the actions of many militants who do exist in every religion. For some reason there is a focus on Islam in a negative way.”

Islam, linguistically, meant peace, well-being, and to be sound, he said.