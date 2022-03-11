Kaupapa Māori approach taking healthcare into the whare

Te Tauihu Māori health and wellness provider Te Piki Oranga and global seafood company Sealord are working together to help make it easier for whānau in the top of the south to access health and wellbeing services.

Two nurse practitioners are heading into the whare as they help reshape the way healthcare is delivered in Te Tauihu (the top of the south).

Based in Nelson and working for Te Piki Oranga, Carol Whitfield and Meg Robertson are working with whānau to help bring a Kaupapa Māori approach to healthcare.

Robertson is Pou Whirinaki Hinengaro, specialising in adult mental health, while Whitfield works with chronic and physical health issues in whānau members.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Carol Whitfield, left, and Meg Robertson are taking healthcare into clients whāre as nurse practitioners at Te Piki Oranga.

A large part of the job is getting to know their clients, in a way traditional medical pracitioners struggle to do in a 15-minute appointment, they say.

READ MORE:

* Māori vaccination rate hits first 90 per cent milestone for Te Tauihu

* Kids get first jab thanks to Māori health organisation Te Piki Oranga

* Kwik Kai: New meals on wheels service hopes to reach elderly whānau

* Big whānau home perfect fit for new general practice



Their preferred place for appointments is in the whānau whare, and they’ve travelled as far as Golden Downs, Murchison and Rai Valley to meet people – though clients are also welcome to visit them in the office if they prefer.

The approach was one Māori had always used, Robertson said.

“Māori have done this for a long time and mainstream now think it’s a good idea.”

Taking healthcare to people meant problems like access were tackled head-on, Whitfield said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Whitfield and Robertson travel around the region visiting clients.

“All those things that stop people getting their healthcare – sometimes ou have to go in and address those first ... it’s about tailoring around the person, rather than the person having to fit into a 15-minute appointment time.

“We have a bit of a luxury of time, we can spend an hour with a client – even more.”

Being a nurse practitioner was an “extended scope” of the work registered nurses did, Robertson said.

To be a nurse practitioner you need five years’ experience as a registered nurse and a Master’s degree in clinical practice. Once qualified, they are able to diagnose health complaints and prescribe medications.

A lot of their work was helping to bridge and navigate the healthcare system for people, Robertson said.

“It’s about being there as a support person and ensuring the right questions get asked. Whānau might not ask the hard questions because they fear being judged.”

Whitfield said prescribing was only a small part of the job, with helping people with lifestyle changes and understanding what was happening being key parts of the role.

“When I first trained as a nurse practitioner, everyone was very excited about being able to prescribe medications, but it’s actually a really small part of what I do. Medication is only one part of the solution, therapy is another, then good sleep, healthy eating and walking are all important.”

She recounted accompanying a “lovely old gentleman” to an appointment. Afterwards he commented to the doctor that he wouldn’t have understood a word without Whitfield there asking questions and helping him understand.

“You see the person as a whole – you see their families and home situation.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The Te Piki Oranga is a kaupapa Māori primary health provider in Te Tauihu (the top of the south).

Robertson said sharing coffee or kai along with a kōrero was an important part of developing a relationship with clients who were often distrustful of mainstream services.

“It’s just a model which doesn’t fit with my whānau ... if you don’t know about te ao Māori you don’t know what you don’t know.”

They were lucky to be supported by the wider team at Te Piki Oranga, she said.

“We’re already speaking the same sort of language.”

Clients didn’t need a referral, so she encouraged anyone needing help to get in touch.

“It sometimes takes longer, but we get better health outcomes for people.”