Waikato University study confirms priority groups had worst access to Covid vaccines

Seven isolation units have been built in the Waikato township of Waharoa by iwi Ngāti Hauā, so whānau who test positive for Covid can isolate.

Priority groups including Māori, Pasifika and older people had “significantly lower” access to Covid-19 vaccines, Waikato University researchers looking at the geographic distribution of vaccination services have found.

Their findings confirm what Māori and Pasifika health providers, experts and advocates have been saying all along: Aotearoa’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out failed them.

Lead author Dr Jesse Whitehead said that giving priority populations higher access to vaccination services was key to ensuring an equitable roll-out.

“If you don’t consciously try to design a pro-equity vaccine roll-out, the consequence is that it will disadvantage our most vulnerable populations,” he said.

“Individual DHBs are all going to have different strategies and may not have the resources to do the spatial planning.”

The peer-reviewed study, Structural disadvantage for priority populations: the spatial inequity of Covid-19 vaccination services in Aotearoa, was published on Friday in the New Zealand Medical Journal.

Researchers contend that health officials relied on existing services, despite the fact that those services had already been shown to deliver inequitable outcomes.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Dr Rawiri Jansen says expecting the health system to deliver equitable outcomes is unrealistic, and more resources must be directed to vulnerable groups.

Dr Rawiri Jansen, co-leader of the Māori pandemic response group Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, said relying on the existing health system to do equity “doesn't make sense”.

“There’s no evidence to suggest the existing health system knows how to do equity, and that’s problematic from the get-go,” he said.

"Then the failure of the vaccination programme to correctly identify how to prioritise Māori, or refuse to prioritise Māori, that’s going to lead to further inequities, and we’ve seen that."

The study found the geographical distribution of vaccination services disadvantaged several priority populations.

Māori and Pacific people, over 65-year-olds, and rural residents had the worst access to vaccination services.

Just 28 of 447 vaccination services running nationally on August 18 appeared to be run by Māori or Pacific providers. Other providers included 212 GP clinics, 91 pharmacies, and 50 district health board-run dedicated vaccination centres.

The availability of services did increase in response to the Delta outbreak, the study found, but accessibility had not improved significantly in rural areas.

Whitehead said vaccination services could have been proactively planned to target vulnerable populations.

“It underlines that the Covid-19 vaccination rollout has failed to protect Māori and reinforces the urgent need for an independent Māori Health Authority, with a service-commissioning mandate, to design and deliver effective and equitable services for Māori,” he said.

“These findings add to the body of research describing spatial inequities in New Zealand’s health system, across a range of health services.”

Ella Bates-Hermans Tamariki aged 5 to 11 are able to get a kids' version of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, to help protect them against the virus.

Jansen said he wanted to see more detail on the Maori Health Authority, and was hopeful that Aotearoa could do better.

“The concern would be that historically, we as a health system have asserted that we are interested in better outcomes, but we haven't implemented solutions that deliver better outcomes,” he said.

"The system wants to talk a big game on equity, but doesn’t want to walk a big game on equity."

The Ministry of Health was contacted for comment but failed to respond before deadline.