'Serious and confronting' allegations of systemic racism upheld at Otago University

Allegations of systemic racism, discrimination and bullying within the University of Otago School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences have been upheld.

Systemic racism, discrimination and bullying at the University of Otago will be addressed by senior leaders as a matter of urgency months after staff and students walked out on their school to maintain their mana.

In an email to staff on Thursday, vice-chancellor David Murdoch​ said previous attempts to address racism across the institution have been unsatisfactory and at times, ignored.

“This will change and this change will start now.”

The findings were part of a review into the conduct and culture of the School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences – Te Kura Para-Whakawai​, or SPESES, which Murdoch described as “serious and confronting” but not exclusive to a single department.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Vice-Chancellor Professor David Murdoch said the findings of the review were fully accepted, and acting on it was an urgent priority. File photo.

The review took place after Te Koronga​ staff and students - a kaupapa Māori research and teaching excellence rōpū (group) – took a “peaceful stand” in August 2021.

Te Koronga chair Anne-Marie Jackson​, associate professor of Māori physical education and health, said in a written statement they physically removed themselves and relocated their offices, work and study spaces from SPESES “to maintain our own mana and that of our whānau and the communities we represent”.

Five months later, their claims of systemic racism began to be investigated in an independent review.

Jackson said the environment enabled a culture of casual racism and had a direct impact on staff and student hauora (wellbeing).

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff University leaders say racism is systemic throughout the University and it will be addressed as an urgent priority.

“For us in Te Koronga, it is with profound sadness and relief that we have come to this point. We acknowledge all those who have supported us and who share in this collective journey of dismantling systemic racism. We acknowledge every person who has raised issues of systemic racism within the academy and has not been heard or listened to.

“Ka mahia te mahi – now the work begins.”

The review found some staff had lost confidence in human resources and did not feel safe at work, Murdoch said in the email observed by Stuff.

In a written statement to Stuff, Kevin Seales​, director of human resources, said he welcomed the review and looked forward to implementing the recommendations.

He did not respond to questions around if he was personally aware of allegations within SPESES, but said an internal review of his division would take place.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Systemic racism was not exclusive to the school of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences, Murdoch said.

Murdoch, who began his position as vice-chancellor in 2022, said the findings of the review were fully accepted.

“While acknowledging that we have made progress in some areas, it is important to recognise from this report that previous attempts to address overt and covert forms of racism and discrimination throughout the University have not been satisfactory and have at times been ignored.”

He said the mamae (pain) felt by staff within SPESES would likely be felt wider across the University.

“The findings are serious and confronting, and you will note that they are not limited to SPESES.

“There are University-wide issues that need to be recognised and addressed by the wider University community. If the University is to move forward together this is an urgent priority,” he said.

“The institution has articulated a commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Māori advancement, but has failed to give effect to such statements or resource those commitments.”

The next steps for the University included a review of the University Ethical Behaviour Policy and addressing the absence of senior Māori academic leadership.

In a written statement to Stuff, Murdoch said he wanted to publicly thank everyone who had contributed to the review, including independent reviewer Dr. Darryn Russell​.

“This review involved a considerable level of persistence, bravery and vulnerability from those who have raised these issues within the University.”

Te Koronga would not return to the SPESES building straight away. Jackson said they needed the ability and space to heal while continuing to provide support to students.