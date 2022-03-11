Shouts, clenched fists and threats to not escalate concerns of racism at Otago Uni

Allegations of systemic racism, discrimination and bullying within the University of Otago School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences have been upheld.

Clenched fists smashed into tables, shouting, and people walking out of meetings are regular scenes at a University of Otago school, an independent reviewer heard.

A 14-page report into the culture at the School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences - Te Kura Para-Whakawai ​(SPESES) found evidence of systemic racism, but also discrimination and bullying on the basis of gender, physical ability and age.

“These were brought up in almost all submissions,” the report’s independent reviewer, Dr. Darryn Russell said. ​

Thirty-three staff, students and community representatives were interviewed as part of the investigation and eight written submissions representing collective positions and individuals were received.

READ MORE:

* Otago University appoints Professor David Murdoch as new vice-chancellor

* Waikato Uni racism claims 'incorrect', sparked by spending probe - report

* Otago uni redundancies cost $11.3m over five years



One staff member also produced evidence that Human Resources threatened to stop recording experiences of racism, to stop them from taking their concerns further.

The report, released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, said this “toxic” culture was “inherent and normalised” in the School.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Vice-Chancellor Professor David Murdoch said the findings of the review were fully accepted, and acting on it was an urgent priority. File photo.

The reason behind this culture was also linked to the 2016-2018 Management of Change process where a number of staff were made redundant.

SPESES was just one school involved in the hundreds of redundancies at Otago University at that time, which sparked protests.

The school’s leadership was described as having inherently failed to address racism and discrimination. Senior staff reportedly seemed jealous of the success of their junior Māori academic peers, resulting in derogatory comments regarding “Māori money” and Māori staff’s efforts.

Russell noted not all non-Māori staff at SPESES were accused of racist and discriminatory behaviour.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff University leaders say racism is systemic throughout the University and it will be addressed as an urgent priority.

He offered an acknowledgement and mihi (thanks) to contributors, saying to bring these allegations forward was a challenge and had a risk of re-traumatising people involved.

“He waka eke noa - We are all in this waka together.”

The review happened as a result of a “peaceful stand” by Te Koronga​ staff and students - a kaupapa Māori research and teaching excellence rōpū (group) – in August 2021.

They packed up and left the SPESES building “to maintain our own mana and that of our whānau and the communities we represent”, said group chair Anne-Marie Jackson​, associate professor of Māori physical education and health.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Systemic racism was not exclusive to the school of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences, Murdoch said.

Five months later, an investigation into the claims began.

Jackson said the environment enabled a culture of casual racism and had a direct impact on staff and student hauora (wellbeing).

“For us in Te Koronga, it is with profound sadness and relief that we have come to this point. We acknowledge all those who have supported us and who share in this collective journey of dismantling systemic racism. We acknowledge every person who has raised issues of systemic racism within the academy and has not been heard or listened to.

“Ka mahia te mahi – now the work begins.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor David Murdoch​ emailed all staff on Thursday saying he and the senior leadership team accepted the findings of the report in its entirety.

In the email, observed by Stuff, Murdoch​, who began his position as vice-chancellor in 2022, said previous attempts to address racism and discrimination across the institution have been unsatisfactory and at times, ignored.

“This will change and this change will start now.”

He said the review was “serious and confronting” but not exclusive to a single department, and the mamae (hurt) would likely be felt University-wide.

“There are University-wide issues that need to be recognised and addressed by the wider University community. If the University is to move forward together this is an urgent priority,” he said.

“The institution has articulated a commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Māori advancement, but has failed to give effect to such statements or resource those commitments.”

The next steps for the University included a review of the University Ethical Behaviour Policy and addressing the absence of senior Māori academic leadership.

In a written statement to Stuff, Kevin Seales​​, director of human resources, said he welcomed the review and looked forward to implementing the recommendations.

He did not respond to questions around if he was personally aware of allegations within SPESES, but said an internal review of his division would take place.

In a written statement to Stuff, Murdoch said he wanted to publicly thank everyone who had contributed to the review, including Russell.

“This review involved a considerable level of persistence, bravery and vulnerability from those who have raised these issues within the University.”

Te Koronga would not return to the SPESES building straight away. Jackson said they needed the ability and space to heal while continuing to provide support to students.