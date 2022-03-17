ACC frustrations of elderly Māori laid bare at Waitangi Tribunal

Raawiri (David) Ratuu is the lead claimant in a Waitangi Tribunal claim that alleges the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 has failed to protect Māori from alcohol-related harm.

A kaumātua with a broken back was forced to pay for a ramp to access his home after all other efforts to get one through ACC fell flat.

It’s just one of the stories told to the Waitangi Tribunal on Thursday by home helper Rebecca Te Kanawa, as part of the Health Service and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry.

Te Kanawa is a kaiāwhina (helper) at Te Kōhao Health.

She works with a variety of whānau, aiding them with housework, hygiene, medication, and getting into bed. She’ll even give the odd cuddle if one is needed.

Te Kanawa has also seen first hand the struggles people have getting support.

She told the tribunal how many kuia and kaumātua found accessing ACC a huge challenge, sometimes waiting up to 40 minutes on the phone, being put on hold, transferred through different departments and being hung up on.

STUFF Many kuia and kaumātua find accessing ACC a huge challenge, Te Kanawa told the Waitangi Tribunal.

One of her clients was a kaumātua living in constant pain with a broken back. Te Kanawa said he would struggle by himself and things at home would pile up.

“His washing, his mopping, dishes, that kind of stuff. So it piled up and it really, I went in and just did what I could …,” she said.

“This kaumātua had stairs, he tried for a while to get a ramp put in.

“In the end he got hōhā because he got the runaround and ended up paying someone else out of his own pocket to come in and put in a ramp for him.”

Another kaumātua with an injured knee and hip gave up on the system entirely after fighting to renew his care.

Te Kanawa said he didn’t live with family and struggled to attend GP appointments, either being forced to ring his son or an out-of-town family member to transport him.

“In the end he got that frustrated with ACC that he just gave up entirely because of the runaround he was getting from phone calls, to not being able to get a referral….”

When asked why she thought non-Māori whānau were able to get better support from ACC, Te Kanawa replied: “Our whānau don’t know what they don’t know.”

It was hard enough allowing strangers to come in and assess them, before heading to the doctor for follow-up appointments.

In many cases, she said, confidence had to be built up before things got under way.

Te Kanawa said one solution could be to train up nurses, carers, or co-ordinators in how do assessments.

She said they knew what the need was because they saw it daily, and it could speed up the process.

Despite the challenges and frustrations, Te Kanawa said she still loves what she does.

“I get a great sense of pride being able to go out and help our kuia and kaumātua in any situation. But I have a strong whānau that back me and help me. So yeah, to be able to help our whānau, it just, it gives me great joy. It fills me up.”