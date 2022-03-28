'They're going to rip our whole family apart': A week after mother's death, Kāinga Ora tells family to leave

The Ah Kiong family have lived at a Kāinga Ora house in Cannons Creek house for 21 years. Now, their mother has died – and the agency has given the family 28 days' notice to leave.

The Ah Kiongs lost their mother and home in the space of a week when Kāinga Ora told the family to leave just days after the funeral of the family’s matriarch.

The eviction comes after the Ah Kiongs fought Kāinga Ora for the past two years over accessible modifications at the Cannons Creek house, where they have lived for 21 years. Vaiolo Ah Kiong​ used a wheelchair later in life and needed a wet room bathroom, among other renovations, which remained unfinished when she died.

After the death of Vaiolo – whose name was on the lease – the family was given 28 days’ notice by Kāinga Ora, which requested in writing that they leave the house by April 12.

The Ah Kiongs say they were told the house would go to someone with “urgent housing and accessibility needs”.

“We understand that we don’t need the accessible bathroom, but they didn’t need to kick us out a week after Mum passed,” Frances Ah Kiong​ said.

“And then the whole ordeal over the last two years, fighting with them for the bathroom. Then that be the reason they kick us out, and she didn’t even get to use the bathroom.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Ah Kiongs are mourning the loss of the family matriarch and the imminent loss of the family home. Leeann Kiong (left), Vaiolo and Frances hold a portrait of Vaiolo Ah Kiong – who the younger Vaiolo is named after.

The weeks following the funeral have been a roller-coaster of emotions for the family, with a series of bumbled messages and broken promises adding to their grief.

Kāinga Ora first told Frances the family needed to vacate the house by April 5. However, the Ministry of Social Development contradicted that ruling, telling Frances they would be able to stay. The ministry later backed down, and Kāinga Ora revised the leaving date to April 12.

Kāinga Ora told Frances it would find a three-bedroom house for her and her children, but not her extended family, who instead “needed to find their own place”.

Days later the agency told her that search was yet to begin, as her application was incomplete – which the ministry later admitted was due to “a technical glitch” on their end.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Ah Kiong family has used the Cannons Creek house as a base for 21 years, and say Kāinga Ora is “tearing our family apart”.

“It’s really ugly, actually,” Frances said. “I don’t know why this is the normal process, and why they don’t talk to each other.

“And, in the meantime, I’m stressed out that we’re not gonna have a house, and that they’re going to rip our whole family apart.”

Kāinga Ora Wellington regional director Greg Groufsky​ said the agency had treated the family with “empathy and understanding” throughout the process, and never evicted them.

Neither Frances, nor the other family members, were on the social housing register when Vaiolo died, he said – and this meant their eligibility for public housing was unknown at first.

“The family is still – and will continue – to live in the home, while we work with them to find a more suitable home, based on a timeframe that works for them,” Groufsky said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Leeann Ah Kiong describes the house as “the centre of our family”. “All our babies were brought up here,” she says.

A letter addressed to Frances tells a different story, stating the family must leave the house within 28 days. “Please make sure yourself, and anyone else living at the premises vacates by April 12,” it reads.

Groufsky said the agency was legally required to send that letter, and wanted to make sure the Ah Kiongs were aware of the relevant legislation after they “indicated they did not want to leave”.

Kāinga Ora had since offered Frances a different Cannons Creek house – which she had declined – and would show her two other properties soon.

Frances confirmed she was offered a house last Friday morning, but “didn’t believe it was suitable” for her family.

She thought the timing of the offer was convenient, coming two days after Stuff contacted Kāinga Ora. And she was frustrated that the agency downplayed its earlier eviction threat. “It highlights how we can’t trust them. They just tell lies all the time. Why can’t they just own up to it, and apologise?"

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Maleko Ah Kiong and Lata prepare palusami with taro leaves at the family house.

Disability advocate Huhana Hickey​ says similar situations have been playing out for years. She was part of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group, which recommended more compassion be shown towards bereaved families.

“We were told that would all change,” Hickey said. “They have to show compassion, in circumstances like these, because a family cannot just uproot within a week of a parent dying.”

Groufsky was adamant that advice had been taken on board, with “a joint process developed between MSD and Kāinga Ora” for when families face hardship. For some families, the minimum period of 21 days would be sufficient – for others it might take “a few months” to move homes, he said.

Housing Action Porirua spokesperson Lorna Kanavatoa​ said asking the family to splinter into smaller groups was “basically racist”, with Kāinga Ora often failing cultures for whom multigenerational living was common.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Iryss, Alyx and Hosea pictured at the dining table.

“Once you move one of them, the whole family dynamic and community dissipates,” she said.

Hickey sympathised with Vaiolo, who didn’t have a house that suited her needs. “They make people struggle for years, because there’s so little accessible housing.”

Groufsky said the agency worked as quickly as it could to renovate the house, however modifications took longer than expected initially “due to a miscommunication” and then Covid-19. When more delays were flagged, Kāinga Ora switched contractors to speed up the process.

There was now only “minor finishing and redecoration” left to do, he said.

Frances told a different story. She said Kāinga Ora stonewalled them for months, refusing to modify a house which didn’t “fit into their 25-year plan”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Over the years, the house in Cannons Creek has been the site of many family gatherings. “Everything happened here,” Leeann Ah Kiong says.

And while the agency quibbled, her mother-in-law’s quality of life was compromised. “She didn’t have a shower to use – not a toilet, nothing. If there was an emergency, she wouldn’t even be able to get out of the house.”

Kāinga Ora later widened the front door and installed a ramp at the house’s entance.

Groufsky said the agency wanted a home for the Ah Kiongs which “best meets their needs”, while allowing another family with “accessibility requirements to move into this home”.

“This is a really sad time for Frances and her family, and our thoughts are with them at this time,” he said.

Frances asked for time to mourn what was “the biggest loss of our lives”, without further threat of eviction.

“We explained to our kids: ‘Nana’s gone to heaven.’ All they want to do is lie in her bed, and be in her room. If they take the house, we won’t be able to do that. And the kids just don’t understand why. It’s not fair on them.”

Supplied Vaiolo Ah Kiong fought Government officials to keep her family together.

Vaiolo Ah Kiong: a woman whose ‘actions spoke louder than words’

Vaiolo was known as Mum to her children; Nana to her grandchildren; and Vai to the listeners of Samoan Capital Radio, which she called into regularly and turned into a comedy show with her anecdotes.

She hailed from the Samoan villages of Uafato Fagaloa, Manono and Sapoé. In 1986, Vaiolo moved from Samoa to Porirua with her husband, Soolefai. She would be back and forth between the two countries for several years afterwards, fighting Government officials in order to bring her children to New Zealand.

“She managed to get everyone together, all of her kids, all nine of us,” daughter Leeann remembered.

In 2001, she settled at the house in Cannons Creek, which soon became a hub for the growing Ah Kiong family. The Seventh-day Adventist faith was at the centre of family life, with the Ah Kiongs gathering at Nana’s house every Friday at sundown to mark the Sabbath.

Vaiolo inspired her children and grandchildren through her strength, one example of which was the life she made in a country whose language she couldn’t speak.

“She never let that stop her from leading a full life,” Frances said. “She was the boss.”

Vaiolo was born on May 21, 1954, and died on February 22, 2022.

She is survived by her children Tala, Aika, Maleko, Lata, Loi, Leeann, Faatupu, Sapati, and Isaako, and their partners May, Olive, Nesa, Frances, Aoga, Sui and Via, as well as her grandchildren Malaysia, Dezyree, Naya, Ashdyn, Iryss, Hosea, Neryla, Alyx, Leeann, Lepaio, Falala, Paulo and Vaiolo.