Changemaker: The retired art teacher bringing trees back to Otago

Vic Mills, 80, was an artist before he retired. Now he is part of a reforestation project on the Otago Peninsula, building tracks and benches and planting trees for the Future Forest.

At 80 years old, Vic Mills spends his time planting trees and building boardwalks, seats and maps on the Otago Peninsula.

Vic Mills: I’m driven by concern for my mokopuna and I’m incredibly worried about the fact that I don’t think that their lives are going to be anything like mine. Their future is really in our hands ... how we live, how we work and how we travel.

One of my careers for over 30 years was as an art teacher. I graduated in the 1960s with a degree in fine art (sculpture) which left me with plenty of practical knowledge and skills. These became honed when I largely built two accommodation cottages in my garden. This important part of my earlier lifestyle has led me to volunteer in the creation of a very local part of the great outdoors we have come to call the Future Forest.

READ MORE:

* Two families, one farm - and they no longer need to buy veges

* The granny who made her own electric vehicle

* Climate Explained: Is Aotearoa losing or gaining native forests?



The big utes and the big SUVs are just destroying our chances to get fossil fuel emissions down, so the Future Forest project is about capturing carbon dioxide, so that our future is more assured than it would be. The area will be protected forever, regenerating naturally, mitigating climate change, and creating a future forest with a healthy freshwater creek catchment.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Vic Mills wants to leave behind the best possible future for his mokopuna.

A group of planting volunteers work regularly at least once a week, planting and managing the trees. Save the Otago Peninsula is a community-based environmental group that actively undertakes habitat enhancement, advocacy and education for the unique biodiversity of the Otago Peninsula. Many people using the paths for dog walking or leisure have been inspired by what they have seen.

Vic Mills/Supplied Topographic map of the Future Forest in Otago Peninsula made by tree planter Vic Mills.

Trees may be bought and donated for a range of reasons, such as citizenship trees, or celebrating significant birthdays. My wife and I have financed 150 trees this year for our combined significant birthdays. Also, for some years now I have produced seats, strategically placed close to concentrations of birthday trees, proving popular by appending the donors’ name to them. Occasionally, seats have been requested as memorials.

To move around on this land, footpaths have been created and steadily improved, and I have been asked to undertake building a series of boardwalks following this improvement procedure. As some of these paths cross watercourses, drainage is important for long-term survival of boardwalks.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Seniors Climate Action Network (SCAN) is a group of seniors in Dunedin who are spending their retirement fighting the climate action fight.

I think if everybody plants trees as much as they can in their own space, in their own gardens, or goes out there and volunteers for tree planting, that is incredibly important. We need to plant one billion trees as a beginning in this country. The thriving of our environment is incredibly important.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mills and his wife have financed 150 trees for their combined birthday celebrations.

It is fair to say that visitors need some level of fitness to visit the site. We need donations of money to prepare the ground and purchase the trees, fertiliser tablets, protectors and stakes. One tree costs around $20 to ensure its survival for the first three years.

By the way we live and the decisions we make, there can be a future where we're not in the headlights staring at our doom.