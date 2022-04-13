Te Matatini to celebrate golden milestone with a waiata each weekday for 10 weeks

Kapa haka performers, their weekend childcare watchers and sideline supporters have been sorely missing the ferocity of kaihaka (performers) on the Te Matatini stage.

Now the countdown can begin with organisers confirming Te Matatini will be back in February 2023 at Eden Park in Auckland, the festival’s biggest venue yet. Wellington hosted the last Te Matatini festival in 2019 before the pandemic struck, forcing the postponement of the 2021 biennial festival.

With the first festival whakaeke (entry item) performed in 1972, Te Matatini is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

A big part of the celebrations is the release of 50 waiata from the past 50 years of Te Matatini Festivals.

Starting on April 14, Te Matatini will debut its 50-year celebration project through the Māori Television website. Over the next 10 weeks, a waiata each weekday will be made available online with an accompanying webisode providing background stories to each of the waiata, to air at 4pm on website. The waiata will also be released in a keepsake album.

In an attempt to fit 50 years into one album, the waiata compilation has been dived into three sections: Te Matatoa, Te Matakāinga and Te Matakōkiri.

The Te Matatoa section will feature 24 remastered waiata selected by ngā Toa Whakaihuwaka (supreme winners) of each of the last 24 festivals.

The Te Matakāinga section plans to include 13 waiata from each of the 13 Te Matatini rohe (regions) re-recorded by a select group of kaihaka in kapa haka format.

And the Te Matakōkiri section will star 12 “fan-favourite” waiata reimagined by Māori entertainers such as Maisey Rika, Troy Kingi and Ria Hall. A festival theme song is also said to be on the album.

TE MATATINI SOCIETY INCORPORATED/Stuff Reigning champs Ngā Tumanako (Tāmaki Makaurau) are expected to defend their title on home ground at next year's Te Matatini at Eden Park.

The Te Matatini Society began production for the 50-year celebrations in January 2021 and the projects were meant to act as a precursor to the festival planned for February of this year, before the pandemic led to its cancellation.

For Aotearoa Kapa Haka Limited operation manager Wi Pere Mita, the time afforded by postponement was a “silver lining”.

“It gave us the opportunity to properly look at every component of the project and take our time.”

Sourcing kaihaka to represent every rohe was “imperative”, says Mita, but with Māori entertainer and Te Whanau-Ā-Apanui performer Rob Ruha at te kei (the helm) of the waka, the project was in good hands.

Maimoa entertainer and performer Pere Wihongi was also part of the team and said it was a “dream” to sing next to performers they​ grew up watching.

“Absolutely surreal. I’ve been watching Matatini for years, just like so many other Māori. I even performed my first Matatini 10 years ago as a college student. To say I’m grateful to be a part of this historic revival is an understatement.”

The first iterations of the Te Matatini festival included The Polynesian Festival and the Aotearoa Māori Festival of Arts.

First hosted in 1972 on March 11 and 12, the Rotorua Sports Dome saw 17 groups perform and more than 5000 attendees flock in to support The Polynesian Festival.

For its time, the festival gave a place to promote authentic te ao Māori cultural aspects of performance, rather than performances for tourist appeal. It was a place to not only celebrate the excellence of kapa haka, but a place for family, friends and “haka freaks” to express loyalty and love to their whānau on stage.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff “We have all been crying out for kapa haka,” says Kahurangi Milne. Te Matatini Ki Te Ao opens with a pōwhiri in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington in 2019.

Matatini presenter, Ngā Uri ō Te Whānoa performer and one of those selected to be part of the Te Matakāinga section, Kahurangi Milne, has always seen kapa haka as a “family affair”.

She comes from a family of poi performers and entertainers through Ngāti Rangiwewehi in Rotorua. Milne attributes her commitment to culture to her parents and haka legends Atareta and Trevor Maxwell.

“I have a vivid memory of watching my mum perform on stage. To me, she was ‘Mum’ but she had just won kaitātakiwahine [female leader] and the overall festival win on home soil.

“But to see Mum and Dad crying like nobody’s business and to be recognised for all their efforts was a powerful moment for me as a 7-year-old.”

Trevor Maxwell now acts as kaitiaki (guardian) for the anniversary project alongside kapa haka great, Tangiwai Ria. Milne says she is grateful to not only work alongside whānau but feels lucky to be able to acknowledge the mauri (life force) of each of the waiata and their original rohe.

Te Matatini/Supplied Kahurangi Milne’s mother, Atareta Maxwell, leading Ngāti Rangiwewehi in 1992 at the Aotearoa Traditional Māori Performing Arts Festival.

The keepsake album is but the first project to land in the grand leadup to the 2023 Matatini Festival.

Also due out later this the year, in time for Matariki are two documentaries capturing the Te Matatini 50-year project and the evolution of kapa haka since 1972, along with a book that takes a chapter-by-chapter recollection of each festival, through the eyes of key talent.

Mita credits the hard work of all the hands that have touched the project and reminds the next generation of the responsibility to language and culture revitalisation.

“We have had involvement from so many people over the years who have shared stories, memories, the joys and even the sorrows. We are thankful to them for sharing a bit of themselves and their lives with us. We as uri [descendants] are so lucky to be the beneficiary of such a legacy, and we have to understand the responsibility is on us to continue that legacy for the next 50 years.”