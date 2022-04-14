Life about to get a lot more beachy thanks to new mat

Caleb Harcus can now easily access the beach, thanks to the Mobi-Mat disability access mat.

Caleb Harcus is no longer excluded from Tāhunanui Beach.

Before this week, the wheelchair user and his three-year-old son Ethan would have to stick to the playground when the two of them ventured out to the popular Nelson attraction.

Now Harcus can get right up to the water with Ethan, thanks to a new mat that can be rolled out over the soft sand.

The development meant he – and hundreds more – didn't have to miss out on fun times at the beach any more, Harcus said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Wheelchair user Caleb Harcus tries out the Mobi-Mat at Nelson’s Tāhunanui Beach, which means many more people will be able to go onto the beach instead of having to avoid it.

“I love to be where the action is, as anyone does.

“It's not being left behind.”

Made in two parts, the mat of recycled plastic can extend 20 metres beyond the boardwalk leading from kayak and paddle board rental company, Moana Paddle Nelson.

Without the mat, the boardwalk just “fell off into nothing”, Harcus said.

“Up til now if it hasn’t got asphalt under, forget it.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Dave Pullen, left, president Nelson Host Lions Club, Harcus and Toby Wild, Moana Paddle Nelson, try out one half of the new access mat at Nelson’s Tahunanui Beach.

“By adding that one board, and pinning down the mat, perfect.”

The idea had been discussed for several years, he said.

Nelson Host Lions Club, which raised most of the money (about $8000) needed to order the “Mobi-mat”, said a main sticking point in the past had been trying to find someone to roll the mat out and in, and store it.

President Dave Pullen said the charitable trust approached the co-owner of Moana Paddle Nelson, Toby Wild, who agreed to do it, and Nelson City Council topped up the extra cost of the mat.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Missy Simpson and Wild roll out one half of the Mobi-Mat at Tāhunanui Beach with Pullen, background.

Wild said he had been among those advocating for better access on the beach since he started operating the beachside company around seven years ago.

The mat would be a welcome addition to the boardwalk for many people, he said.

“We're talking about mums with buggies ... grandad who doesn’t come to the beach because he can’t get his walking frame over ... even the hot sand shuffle over the height of summer.”

Matt Lawrey/Supplied Hundreds more people, will now be able to enjoy time on the beach, thanks to the mat that can be rolled 20 metres over the soft sand, funded mostly by the Nelson Host Lions Club.

People wanting to use the mat should contact him, he said.

“We’ve got a few things to nut out.

“If we know we’re going to be open, we will endeavour to have the mat out.

“We're down here almost every day, especially over the summer, in the winter it’s just going to be a little more ad hoc.”